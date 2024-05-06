66degrees Expands Global AI and Data Delivery Footprint with New Office Space in Bengaluru

BENGALURU, India, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today marks a significant milestone for 66degrees as it strategically strengthens its global delivery capabilities by transitioning over 100 members of its Bengaluru team into a new office space in the city. This expansion offers clients direct access to more skilled AI and Data specialists, ready to guide them through their AI and data transformation journey .

In the presence of all Bengaluru-based 66degrees' team members and various regional leaders, the inauguration of the new office was led by Chengappa MG, Vice President of India Operations. He said, "It's been a long-held dream for our Indian team. Having a dedicated office space in one of the major IT hubs in India will enhance collaboration among team members, fostering regular interactions and a new office atmosphere. We plan to expand our 66 family in the same vein in the coming months. A dedicated office space offers convenience, cultivates a conducive work environment, and promotes team cohesion. I eagerly anticipate further developments in India."

Carrie Steyer, 66degrees' Chief Customer Officer, who oversees 66degrees Global Delivery capabilities, said, "Our new India office underscores 66degrees' dedication to swift and scalable global delivery of AI solutions, empowering clients in their data and transformation journey towards AI-powered enterprises. As we open our new India Headquarters in Bangalore this year, we remain committed to investing in our presence and engineering leadership in India."

Pankaj Chugh, President & COO of 66degrees said, "Our clients are in a digital race - Solving for complex AI led digital transformations needs leveraging the best talent across the globe. Our expanded global footprint strengthens our ability to deliver transformative solutions at scale, further solidifying our position as a leader in the AI space. Through our center in India, we will be able to tap into a deep talent pool, create cross-geography multi-disciplinary teams and accelerate the AI adoption journey for our clients.''

As 66degrees expands its reach with the inauguration of its Bengaluru office, the company reaffirms its commitment to delivering innovative AI solutions at scale , leveraging top talent worldwide and accelerating clients' AI adoption journeys.

About 66degrees:

66degrees is a leading AI and Data consulting and professional services company specializing in developing AI-focused, data-led solutions leveraging the latest advancements in AI, data and cloud technology. With our unmatched engineering capabilities and vast industry experience, we help our clients shape the future of work and become AI-powered enterprises. Learn more at 66degrees.com .

