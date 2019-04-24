$670 Million Microprinting Market Forecast, 2024 - Increasing Use of Microprinting Technology in Healthcare

DUBLIN, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Microprinting Market by Substrate Type, Type, Geography - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The microprinting market is expected to grow from USD 525 million in 2019 to USD 670 million by 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5%.

The microprinting market is driven by various factors, such as standards and regulations in the banking sector, and technological advancement in microprinting technology. However, growing digitization is limiting the growth of the microprinting market.

Based on type, color-based microprinting to witness higher CAGR during forecast period

The growth of the market is mainly attributed to the wide acceptance of color-based microprinting in government and banking & finance applications. Almost all banknotes, check slips, and postage stamps use color microprinting. Moreover, rising demand for anti-counterfeit measures for currency and check slips is expected to spur market growth.

Packaging application to hold largest size of microprinting market during forecast period

Nowadays, microprinting is implemented on packages, boxes, tags, and labels that are used in packaging applications. Packaging applications require high-quality print, safety, and quick identification of products, along with fast turnaround time for printing. All industries require brand protection and product safety as counterfeiting may affect the annual revenue.

Therefore, industry players currently focus on implementing microprinting in packaging applications as it enables product safety and avoids product duplicity. Owing to this, the microprinting market for packaging applications is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Microprinting Market

4.2 Microprinting Market, By Country

4.3 Microprinting Market, By Application

4.4 Microprinting Market in APAC, By Application and Country



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Standards and Regulations in Banking Sector

5.2.1.2 Technological Advancement in Microprinting

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Increasing Digitization Limiting Microprinting Market Growth

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing Concern About Brand Protection and Product Safety

5.2.3.2 Increasing Use of Microprinting Technology in Healthcare

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Heat Setting Issues in Microprinting-Based Printers



6 Microprinting Market, By Substrate Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Plastic

6.2.1 Plastic to Dominate Microprinting Market, in Terms of Growth Rate, Owing to High Adoption of Microprinting in Plastic-Based Id Cards

6.3 Paper

6.3.1 Increasing Adoption of Microprinting to Boost Paper Market Due to Anti-Counterfeit Benefits and High Security

6.4 Metal

6.4.1 Increasing Need for Reliable Substrate Base From Automotive and Aerospace Applications Offer Growth Opportunity for Metal Market



7 Microprinting Market, By Print Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Single-Sided

7.2.1 Increasing Need for Secure Technology From Government and Packaging Applications Provide Growth Opportunity for Single-Sided Microprinting Market

7.3 Double-Sided

7.3.1 Initiative Taken By Banking and Finances Agencies to Adopt Microprinting Technology in Banknotes Spur Growth of Double-Sided Microprinting Market



8 Microprinting Market, By Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Monochrome

8.2.1 Increasing Adoption of Monochrome-Based Microprinting Printer to Boost Monochrome Microprinting Market Due to Excellent Print Quality and Low Price Benefits

8.3 Color

8.3.1 Color-Based Microprinting Printer to Dominate Microprinting Market, in Terms of Size, Owing to Growing Adoption of Microprinting in Banknote and Postage Stamps



9 Microprinting Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Banking & Finance

9.2.1 Microprinting Market for Banking & Finance Applications Will Be Driven By Increasing Demand for Anti-Counterfeit Tools and Printers for Counterfeit Deterrence

9.3 Government

9.3.1 Microprinting Market Growth for Government Applications Propelled By Increasing Adoption of Microprinting to Detect Fake Currency and Check Slips

9.4 Packaging

9.4.1 Requirement for High Quality Printing in Packaging Application to Trace Products and Avoid Duplicity Creates an Opportunity for Mciroprinting Market

9.5 Healthcare

9.5.1 Microprinting Market Growth for Healthcare Applications Driven By High Adoption of Microprinting to Authenticate Several Medical Products and Prescriptions

9.6 Education

9.6.1 Features of Microprinting Technology Such as Anti-Counterfeiting Along With High Security Offer Growth Opportunities

9.7 Corporate

9.7.1 Requirement for High-Level Secure Technology, With Low Cost Investment, to Avoid Counterfeiting of Confidential Documents Creates Growth Opportunity for Microprinting Market

9.8 Others

9.8.1 Microprinting Market Growth Propelled By Need for Reliable and Secure Printing in Hospitality and Retail Applications to Avoid Card Duplicity



10 Geographic Analysis



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Market Ranking Analysis, 2018

11.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

11.4 Competitive Scenario



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Key Players

12.1.1 Xerox Corporation

12.1.2 Videojet Technologies Inc.

12.1.3 Matica Technologies AG

12.1.4 Brady Corporation

12.1.5 Zebra Technologies Corporation

12.1.6 HP Inc.

12.1.7 Ricoh Company Ltd.

12.1.8 Canon Finetech Nisca Inc.

12.1.9 Source Technologies

12.1.10 SAFEChecks

12.2 Other Key Players

12.2.1 Xeikon

12.2.2 Domino Printing Sciences PLC

12.2.3 Control Print Ltd.

12.2.4 Data Carte Concepts

12.2.5 Evolis

12.2.6 Micro Format Inc.

12.2.7 Spectrum Positive

12.2.8 Printegra, an Ennis Company

12.2.9 Trustcopy

12.2.10 William Frick & Company



