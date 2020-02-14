$685+ Million Magnetic Separator Market by Type, Magnet Type, Material Type, Cleaning Type, Industry & Region - Global Forecast to 2025

DUBLIN, Feb. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Magnetic Separator Market by Type (Drum, Overband, Roller, Pulleys, Plates, Grates, and Bars), Magnet Type (Permanent Magnets, Electromagnets), Material Type, Cleaning Type, Industry (Mining, Recycling, Food & Beverages) & Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The magnetic separator market was valued at USD 685 million in 2019, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2020 to 2025 to reach USD 928 million, by 2025.

One of the major driving factors for the magnetic separator market is the increase in recycling rates across the world. Also, due to the stringent rules and regulations pertaining to quality in the food & beverages industry, the demand for magnetic separators is increasing.



Expansion and urbanization in developing countries are also driving the growth of the magnetic separator market. However, the manufacturing of low-quality magnetic separators in developing countries restrains the market growth.



Eriez Magnetics (US), Metso Oyj (Finland), STEINERT GmbH (Germany), Nippon Magnetics (Japan), Goudsmit Magnetics (The Netherlands), Bunting Magnetics (US), Eclipse Magnetics (UK), Industrial Magnetics (US), K.W. Supply Magneetsystemen (The Netherlands), and Multotec Pty Ltd. (South Africa) are among the few key players in the magnetic separator market.

Based on standalone magnet type, magnetic separator market for magnetic pulleys to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period



The magnetic separator market for magnetic pulleys is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Magnetic pulleys are used as head pulleys for conveyor belts. These pulleys can be built into an existing conveyor belt system as a head. With the increase in the application areas of magnetic separators, companies are developing new ways to use magnetic pulleys for efficient separation in industries such as mining and recycling. This is expected to increase the demand for magnetic pulleys during the forecast period.



Based on industry, recycling industry to hold significant share from 2020 to 2025



Magnetic separators are used for various processes in the recycling industry, such as glass recycling, scrap material recycling, PET flakes recycling, plastic recycling, rubber recycling, municipal solid waste recycling, and e-waste recycling. Owing to an increase in the waste produced by countries across the world, the need for recycling is ever increasing.



The recycling industry is picking up in countries such as the US and Canada, as China has implemented the National Sword Policy, which puts restrictions on the waste being imported by the country. These developments are expected to provide stimulus to the recycling industry across the world and propel the demand for magnetic separators.



Market in APAC to grow at significant CAGR during forecast period



The magnetic separator market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the significantly growing mining industry in the region, led by China. China is the world's largest producer of coal, gold, iron ore, and most rare earth minerals. It is also the world's leading consumer of most mining products. This has provided a major boost to the mining industry in the country and the overall APAC region. Also, South Korea stands third in the list of countries having the best recycling rates, only behind Germany and Austria. According to a 2019 report by the European Environmental Agency (EEA), the country recycles ~54% of its municipal and household waste. The South Korean government is aiming to increase this recycling rate further, which is expected to propel the demand for magnetic separators in the recycling industry.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Magnetic Separator Market

4.2 Market, By Magnet Type and Industry

4.3 Market, By Equipment Type

4.4 Country-Wise Magnetic Separator Market Growth Rate



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Expansion and Urbanization in Developing Countries

5.2.1.2 Stringent Rules and Regulations Pertaining to Quality in the Food & Beverages Industry

5.2.1.3 Increasing Recycling Rates Across the World

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Manufacturing of Low-Quality Magnetic Separators in Developing Countries

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Advancements in Magnetic Separation Technology

5.2.3.2 Increasing use of Superconducting Magnets in Magnetic Separators

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Safety Concerns Related to use of Magnetic Separators

5.3 Value Chain Analysis



6 Magnetic Separator Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Magnetic Separator Equipment

6.2.1 Drum

6.2.1.1 Drum Magnetic Separators are Used in Industries Such as Food & Beverages, Chemical & Pharmaceutical, and Glass

6.2.2 Roller

6.2.2.1 Roller Magnetic Separators are Made of Alloys of Rare Earth Elements and are More Powerful Compared to Other Magnets

6.2.3 Overband (Suspended)

6.2.3.1 Overband Magnetic Separators are Ideal for Removing High Volumes of Iron Particles and Mainly Used in Recycling and Mining Industries

6.2.4 Eddy Current Separators

6.2.4.1 Eddy Current Separators are Used to Remove Non-Ferrous Conducting Metals

6.3 Standalone Magnetic Separators

6.3.1 Pulleys

6.3.1.1 Magnetic Pulleys Find Major Applications in Mining and Recycling Industries

6.3.2 Bars & Rods

6.3.2.1 Magnetic Bars & Rods are Used to Remove Ferrous Contaminants From Both Dry and Liquid Applications

6.3.3 Plates

6.3.3.1 Plate Magnets are Used to Separate Ferrous Impurities From Free Flowing and Pneumatically Conveyed Materials

6.3.4 Grates

6.3.4.1 Grate Magnets are Mainly Used in Industries, Such as Food, Plastics & Ceramics, and Pharmaceutical

6.3.5 Drawers

6.3.5.1 Drawer Magnets Provide Excellent Equipment and Product Protection of Medium and Fine Ferrous Contaminants in Dry, Free-Flowing Products Under Gravity Flow

6.3.6 Filters

6.3.6.1 Magnetic Filters are Mostly Used for Wet Applications

6.3.7 Chutes & Humps

6.3.7.1 Chutes & Humps Provide Excellent Separation Results for High Volume, Poor Flowing, or Abrasive Materials

6.3.8 Others

6.3.8.1 Other Magnetic Separators are Used Where Product Purity is the Top-Most Priority



7 Magnetic Separator Market, By Magnet Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Permanent Magnets

7.2.1 Permanent Magnet Separators are Less Expensive Than Electromagnetic Separators and Do Not Require Continuous Electrical Supply

7.3 Electromagnets

7.3.1 Electromagnetic Separators are Preferred in Applications Where Different Strength Levels of Magnetism are Required



8 Magnetic Separator Market, By Cleaning Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Manual

8.2.1 Manual Magnetic Separators are Less Costly as Compared to Automatic Magnetic Separators and are Preferred in Small and Medium-Sized Industries

8.3 Automatic

8.3.1 Automatic Magnetic Separators Help to Reduce Manpower Requirement and Provide Higher Safety Than Manual Magnetic Separators



9 Magnetic Separator Market, By Material Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Dry

9.2.1 Increasing Importance of Magnetic Separators for Removal of Contaminants From Coarse and Fine Materials Provides Growth Opportunity for the Market

9.3 Wet

9.3.1 Market Growth is Driven By Wastewater Management and Beverages Applications



10 Magnetic Separator Components

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Feed Hopper

10.3 Magnet

10.4 Conveyor Belt

10.5 Collection Tank



11 Magnetic Separator, By Intensity

11.1 Introduction

11.2 High Intensity

11.3 Low & Medium Intensity



12 Magnetic Separator Market, By Industry

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Recycling

12.2.1 Increase in Waste Production to Increase the Demand for Magnetic Separators in the Recycling Industry During the Forecast Period

12.3 Mining

12.3.1 Increasing Mining Projects Across the World to Drive Market Growth

12.4 Chemical & Pharmaceutical

12.4.1 Stringent Rules & Regulations for the Quality of Medicines to Drive the Market in Chemical & Pharmaceutical Industry

12.5 Ceramics, Paper, and Plastics

12.5.1 Rising Plastic Waste Across the World to Provide Growth Opportunities for the Market

12.6 Food & Beverages

12.6.1 Magnetic Separators are Vital in the Food & Beverages Industry as They Help in Removing Ferrous Contaminants From Food Products

12.7 Glass & Textile

12.7.1 Growing Glass Industry Across Major Economies Provides Huge Opportunities for Magnetic Separator Providers

12.8 Others



13 Geographic Analysis

13.1 Introduction

13.2 North America

13.2.1 US

13.2.1.1 Growing Recycling Industry in the US to Provide Growth Opportunities for the Market Players

13.2.2 Canada

13.2.2.1 Growing Chemical & Pharmaceutical Industry in the Country Set to Offer Significant Opportunities for the Market

13.2.3 Mexico

13.2.3.1 Various International Magnetic Separator Providers Have Set Up Their Manufacturing and Sales Offices in Mexico in Recent Years

13.3 Europe

13.3.1 UK

13.3.1.1 Growing Application of Magnetic Separators for Plastic Processing to Boost the Market During Forecast Period

13.3.2 Germany

13.3.2.1 Market in Germany to Grow at Highest CAGR During Forecast Period

13.3.3 France

13.3.3.1 Growing Food & Beverages Industry in France to Drive Market Growth

13.3.4 Italy

13.3.4.1 Growing Awareness About Benefits of Waste Management to Drive the Market Growth in Italy

13.3.5 Rest of Europe

13.3.5.1 Countries in Rest of Europe Contribute Significantly to the Growth of the Market

13.4 Asia Pacific (APAC)

13.4.1 China

13.4.1.1 China Expected to Account for the Largest Market Share in APAC

13.4.2 Japan

13.4.2.1 Growing Pharmaceutical Industry in Japan Presents Significant Growth Opportunities

13.4.3 South Korea

13.4.3.1 South Korean Government has Taken Various Initiatives to Strengthen the Recycling Industry in the Country

13.4.4 Rest of APAC

13.4.4.1 Countries in Rest of APAC Present an Attractive Opportunity for Magnetic Separator Providers During Forecast Period

13.5 Rest of the World (RoW)

13.5.1 South America

13.5.1.1 South America Expected to Grow at a Higher CAGR During Forecast Period

13.5.2 Middle East & Africa

13.5.2.1 Growing Mining and Construction Industries in the Region to Propel the Demand for Magnetic Separators



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Overview

14.2 Market Ranking Analysis: Magnetic Separator Market, 2019

14.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

14.3.1 Visionary Leaders

14.3.2 Innovators

14.3.3 Dynamic Differentiators

14.3.4 Emerging Companies

14.4 Strength of Product Portfolio (25 Players)

14.5 Business Strategy Excellence (25 Players)

14.6 Competitive Situations and Trends

14.6.1 Product Launches

14.6.2 Partnerships, Agreements & Joint Ventures

14.6.3 Expansions

14.6.4 Mergers & Acquisitions



15 Company Profiles

15.1 Key Players

15.1.1 Eriez

15.1.2 Metso

15.1.3 STEINERT

15.1.4 Nippon Magnetics

15.1.5 GouDSMit Magnetics

15.1.6 Bunting Magnetics

15.1.7 Eclipse Magnetics

15.1.8 Industrial Magnetics

15.1.9 K.W. Supply Magneetsystemen

15.1.10 Multotec

15.2 Right to Win

15.3 Other Players

15.3.1 Innovative Magnetic Technologies

15.3.2 Jupiter Magnetics

15.3.3 Kanetec

15.3.4 Longi Magnet

15.3.5 Magnetic Products

15.3.6 Malvern Engineering

15.3.7 Permanent Magnets

15.3.8 Shandong Huate Magnet Technology

15.3.9 Slon Magnetic Separator

15.3.10 Sollau

15.3.11 Weifang Guote Mining Equipment



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wuvenc

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

