$689 Million Weapons Carriage & Release System Markets, 2027 by Platform, Weapon Type, Payload, Component, Application, End User, Geography, Company Profiling

The Global Weapons Carriage & Release System market accounted for $448.22 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $689.40 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period.
Increasing demand for unmanned aerial vehicles, growing preference for technologically advanced weapon systems and increasing the military budget in developing as well as developed countries are some of the factors fuelling the market growth. Moreover, the development of common and scalable launch systems is providing opportunities for market growth. However, decreasing defense budgets due to economic slowdown is one of the restraining factors for the market.
Weapon carriage and discharge frameworks are utilized for air to ground and aerial arrangements in naval force and flying corps. These frameworks incorporate discharge Launchers, rocket launchers, single and multi-rack that accompanies the pyrotechnic or pneumatic launch, and bomb racks. Weapon carriage and discharge frameworks are utilized for putting away fuel tanks, unmanned vehicles, sonobuoys, electric cases, bombs, and so on. Weapon carriage and discharge frameworks help to deliver weapons efficiently and safely.
Based on End User, Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) segment is likely to have a huge demand because of the increasing inventory of newly inducted airborne platforms. In addition, the improvement of another scope of missiles, such as beyond visual range missiles and anti-radiation missiles, for newly inducted platforms has also contributed to the demand for OEMs.
By Geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the presence of prominent players and high military budget especially in the US and high adoption of advanced technology in the defense sector in this region.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Application Analysis
3.7 End User Analysis
3.8 Emerging Markets
3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Weapons Carriage & Release System Market, By Platform
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVS)
5.3 Helicopters
5.4 Fighter Jets
5.4.1 Next-Generation Fighters
5.4.2 Current Generation Fighters
5.5 Combat Support Aircraft
6 Global Weapons Carriage & Release System Market, By Weapon Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Torpedoes
6.3 Rockets
6.4 Missiles
6.4.1 Air-To-Air
6.4.2 Air-To-Ground
6.5 Bombs
7 Global Weapons Carriage & Release System Market, By Payload
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Fuel Tanks
7.3 Sonobuoys
7.4 Electronic Pods
8 Global Weapons Carriage & Release System Market, By Component
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Release Systems
8.2.1 Ejection Unit
8.2.1.1 Pyrotechnic
8.2.1.2 Pneumatic
8.2.1.3 Electromechanical
8.2.2 Control Unit
8.3 Carriage Systems
8.3.1 Rail Launchers
8.3.1.1 Single Rail Launchers
8.3.1.2 Multiple Rail Launchers
8.3.2 Racks
8.3.2.1 Single Racks
8.3.2.2 Multiple Racks
8.3.3 Pylons
8.3.4 Adapters
9 Global Weapons Carriage & Release System Market, By Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Navy
9.3 Air Force
9.4 Other Applications
10 Global Weapons Carriage & Release System Market, By End User
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)
10.3 Aftermarket
11 Global Weapons Carriage & Release System Market, By Geography
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.2.1 US
11.2.2 Canada
11.2.3 Mexico
11.3 Europe
11.3.1 Germany
11.3.2 UK
11.3.3 Italy
11.3.4 France
11.3.5 Spain
11.3.6 Rest of Europe
11.4 Asia Pacific
11.4.1 Japan
11.4.2 China
11.4.3 India
11.4.4 Australia
11.4.5 New Zealand
11.4.6 South Korea
11.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
11.5 South America
11.5.1 Argentina
11.5.2 Brazil
11.5.3 Chile
11.5.4 Rest of South America
11.6 Middle East & Africa
11.6.1 Saudi Arabia
11.6.2 UAE
11.6.3 Qatar
11.6.4 South Africa
11.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
12 Key Developments
12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
12.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
12.3 New Product Launch
12.4 Expansions
12.5 Other Key Strategies
13 Company Profiling
13.1 Ultra Electronics
13.2 Systima Technologies Inc
13.3 Ruag Group
13.4 Raytheon Company
13.5 Rafaut Group
13.6 Moog, Inc.
13.7 Marvin Group
13.8 Marotta Controls
13.9 Harris Corporation
13.10 Ferra Engineering Pty Ltd
13.11 Cobham PLC
13.12 Alkan
