$689 Million Weapons Carriage & Release System Markets, 2027 by Platform, Weapon Type, Payload, Component, Application, End User, Geography, Company Profiling

The Global Weapons Carriage & Release System market accounted for $448.22 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $689.40 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period.



Increasing demand for unmanned aerial vehicles, growing preference for technologically advanced weapon systems and increasing the military budget in developing as well as developed countries are some of the factors fuelling the market growth. Moreover, the development of common and scalable launch systems is providing opportunities for market growth. However, decreasing defense budgets due to economic slowdown is one of the restraining factors for the market.



Weapon carriage and discharge frameworks are utilized for air to ground and aerial arrangements in naval force and flying corps. These frameworks incorporate discharge Launchers, rocket launchers, single and multi-rack that accompanies the pyrotechnic or pneumatic launch, and bomb racks. Weapon carriage and discharge frameworks are utilized for putting away fuel tanks, unmanned vehicles, sonobuoys, electric cases, bombs, and so on. Weapon carriage and discharge frameworks help to deliver weapons efficiently and safely.



Based on End User, Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) segment is likely to have a huge demand because of the increasing inventory of newly inducted airborne platforms. In addition, the improvement of another scope of missiles, such as beyond visual range missiles and anti-radiation missiles, for newly inducted platforms has also contributed to the demand for OEMs.



By Geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the presence of prominent players and high military budget especially in the US and high adoption of advanced technology in the defense sector in this region.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 End User Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Weapons Carriage & Release System Market, By Platform

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVS)

5.3 Helicopters

5.4 Fighter Jets

5.4.1 Next-Generation Fighters

5.4.2 Current Generation Fighters

5.5 Combat Support Aircraft



6 Global Weapons Carriage & Release System Market, By Weapon Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Torpedoes

6.3 Rockets

6.4 Missiles

6.4.1 Air-To-Air

6.4.2 Air-To-Ground

6.5 Bombs



7 Global Weapons Carriage & Release System Market, By Payload

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Fuel Tanks

7.3 Sonobuoys

7.4 Electronic Pods



8 Global Weapons Carriage & Release System Market, By Component

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Release Systems

8.2.1 Ejection Unit

8.2.1.1 Pyrotechnic

8.2.1.2 Pneumatic

8.2.1.3 Electromechanical

8.2.2 Control Unit

8.3 Carriage Systems

8.3.1 Rail Launchers

8.3.1.1 Single Rail Launchers

8.3.1.2 Multiple Rail Launchers

8.3.2 Racks

8.3.2.1 Single Racks

8.3.2.2 Multiple Racks

8.3.3 Pylons

8.3.4 Adapters



9 Global Weapons Carriage & Release System Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Navy

9.3 Air Force

9.4 Other Applications



10 Global Weapons Carriage & Release System Market, By End User

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

10.3 Aftermarket



11 Global Weapons Carriage & Release System Market, By Geography

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.2.1 US

11.2.2 Canada

11.2.3 Mexico

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 Germany

11.3.2 UK

11.3.3 Italy

11.3.4 France

11.3.5 Spain

11.3.6 Rest of Europe

11.4 Asia Pacific

11.4.1 Japan

11.4.2 China

11.4.3 India

11.4.4 Australia

11.4.5 New Zealand

11.4.6 South Korea

11.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

11.5 South America

11.5.1 Argentina

11.5.2 Brazil

11.5.3 Chile

11.5.4 Rest of South America

11.6 Middle East & Africa

11.6.1 Saudi Arabia

11.6.2 UAE

11.6.3 Qatar

11.6.4 South Africa

11.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



12 Key Developments

12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

12.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

12.3 New Product Launch

12.4 Expansions

12.5 Other Key Strategies



13 Company Profiling

13.1 Ultra Electronics

13.2 Systima Technologies Inc

13.3 Ruag Group

13.4 Raytheon Company

13.5 Rafaut Group

13.6 Moog, Inc.

13.7 Marvin Group

13.8 Marotta Controls

13.9 Harris Corporation

13.10 Ferra Engineering Pty Ltd

13.11 Cobham PLC

13.12 Alkan



