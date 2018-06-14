69,200 Attendees Close Successful E3 2018

E3 2018 featured more than 200 exhibitors, including 85 companies that were exhibiting at the event for the first time, showing 3,250 products and giving a behind-the-scenes look at the most anticipated games and announcements of the week at E3 Coliseum. Photo and video from the three days of the show are available on MultiVu, PictureGroup, and YouTube.

"E3 2018 was an enormous success, amplified by the thousands of gamers in attendance and millions more around the world who watched online," said Michael D. Gallagher, president and CEO of ESA. "E3 2018 reinforced the cultural prominence of video games for a global audience. Congratulations to our innovative exhibitors, members, and partners and to the millions of gamers who celebrated a spectacular E3 with us."

E3 exhibitor and ESA member, Epic Games, stated, "We had an amazing time celebrating Fortnite with our players and partners this year at E3. Bringing players together is an important part of what we do with Fortnite, and E3 is one of the best venues to connect face-to-face with fans, friends, and the industry."

E3 welcomed 15,000 gamers to the show floor and offered them the chance to connect with the biggest names in video games and special guests from the world of entertainment at E3 Coliseum, including Westworld series creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, Elijah Wood, Amy Hennig, Darren Aronofsky, Jack Black, Hideo Kojima, and Camilla Luddington. Fans watching E3 Coliseum online also participated by submitting questions for panelists via Facebook.com/E3Expo.

Joining BYU in its top position, UQAT, the winner of ESA Canada's E3 College Game Competition, and Lienzo, winner of ESA's Mexican game competition, Videojuegos MX, also exhibited on the E3 show floor. The U.S. and Canadian college competitions recognize the best in college and university game design, giving an opportunity to show student-made video games alongside companies like Nintendo, Microsoft, Sony Interactive Entertainment, Bethesda Softworks, and more.

About E3

E3 is the world's premier trade show for computer and video games and related products. The show is owned by ESA, the US association dedicated to serving the business and public affairs needs of the companies developing and publishing interactive games for video game consoles, handheld devices, personal computers, and the internet. For more information, visit E3's website or follow E3 on Facebook @E3Expo or Twitter @E3.

About ESA

ESA offers a wide range of services to interactive entertainment software companies, including conducting business and consumer research; providing legal and policy analysis and advocacy on First Amendment, intellectual property, and technology/e-commerce issues; managing a global content protection program; owning and operating E3; and representing video game industry interests in federal and state government relations. For more information, visit ESA's website or follow ESA on Twitter @theESA or @ESAGovAffairs.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/69-200-attendees-close-successful-e3-2018--300666802.html

SOURCE Entertainment Software Association