Entertainment Software Association Announces Inaugural Recipients of the Interactive Entertainment Impact Awards

WASHINGTON, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Entertainment Software Association (ESA) has announced the recipients of the first-ever Interactive Entertainment Impact Awards. Representatives Jay Obernolte (R-CA) and Marc Veasey (D-TX) and AARP received this year's awards in recognition of their efforts to advance the power of play in the United States.

"This award is a small token of recognition in relation to the enormous positive impact our awardees have had on the U.S. video game industry," said ESA President and CEO Stanley Pierre-Louis. "Reps. Obernolte and Veasey and AARP have been champions of the industry for years, and we are incredibly thankful for their work in ensuring that all Americans can enjoy the benefits video games bring to all of our lives and truly realize the power of play."

Reps. Obernolte and Veasey co-chair the Congressional Video Game and Esports Caucus in Congress and have worked to advance the understanding of the unique ways video games bring communities together and positively impact society. Their deep knowledge and experience in the entertainment and technology sectors provides them with a great appreciation of the role played by the video game sector in delivering creative content and innovative devices to consumers.

AARP has been a partner of ESA's for close to a decade and has recognized and promoted the benefits of play for Americans of all ages. Over the years, AARP has collaborated with ESA through research and insights into older players. In 2023, the two organizations partnered on the inaugural AARP Games Summit, during which they showcased research highlighting the wide array of gamers over 50 years old, a cohort that had grown to more than 52.4 million players in the United States. Throughout the years, AARP has also helped show the power of video games to foster social connections and combat loneliness among older generations. Supporting the growth of this important player segment, AARP has also developed their own video games, which quickly have become some of the most popular and most visited pages on AARP's website. AARP's dedication to the U.S. video game industry has made an invaluable impact on advocating the power of play.

"As a video game developer for over 30 years, it is an honor to be recognized for my work promoting our digital economy," said Representative Jay Obernolte. "In my career I have watched the entertainment software industry grow into an economic juggernaut that brings people of all ages together, allowing grandparents, parents and children to share a communal entertainment experience. We must continue to advance policies that maintain our country's position as the world leader in entertainment software development."

"Thank you to the Entertainment Software Association for this recognition," said Representative Marc Veasey. "The level of video game engagement continues to grow, building a community of players from all walks of life. As Co-Chair of the Congressional Video Game & Esports Caucus, I am committed to creating the safest online environment so that all parents and children can continue to embrace the social and economic benefits of games."

"With nearly a decade of working with the ESA, we are proud to be recognized by the gaming industry's foremost advocacy group," said AARP Senior Director of Gaming and Community, Maura White. "We look forward to our continued impact and collaboration to offer older adults meaningful play that offer an opportunity for healthy aging."

Since 1994, the ESA has served as the voice and advocate of the U.S. video game industry. With thanks to the efforts of individuals and organizations like the Interactive Entertainment Impact awardees, video games have skyrocketed in popularity among Americans over the past 30 years, with 190.6 million people playing for at least one hour a week, according to the ESA's 2024 Essential Facts About the U.S. Video Game Industry Report. This popularity among consumers has established the industry as an economic powerhouse that has grown ten-fold in the past 25 years – consumer spending on video games has grown from $5.5 billion in 1998 to $57.2 billion in 2023. The U.S. video game industry also generated and supported more than $101 billion in total economic impact and contributed $66 billion to U.S. GDP in 2023.

