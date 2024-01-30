69% of Renters Would Be Happier Owning a Home, Yet 60% Say It Is Out of Reach, New Data Finds

News provided by

Home Bay

30 Jan, 2024, 08:40 ET

When asked to name the single biggest benefit of homeownership, the most common answer for homeowners was privacy (14%), while renters pointed to stability (16%).

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On every single aspect of life — from overall quality of life to mental health — homeowners are more satisfied than renters, according to new research from Home Bay, an online publication owned by Clever Real Estate that connects readers with expert real estate advice.

However, although 69% of renters believe owning a home would make them happier, 60% say homeownership is out of reach.

Continue Reading
Why haven't you purchased a home yet?
Why haven't you purchased a home yet?
Is homeownership out of reach for you?
Is homeownership out of reach for you?

The survey found that homeowners, on average, rate their overall happiness at 7.5 out of 10, 20% higher than where renters rate their happiness at just 6.2. Moreover, renters report 22% higher stress levels, with an average score of 6.2 out of 10, compared to homeowners, with an average rating of 5.1 out of 10.

Homeowners and renters rate their level of satisfaction out of 10 for the following:

Homeowners

Renters

Living situation

7.5

5.83

Overall happiness

7.47

6.2

Quality of life

7.4

6.22

Mental health

7.13

6.01

Career

6.97

5.61

Physical health

6.86

5.97

Love life

6.82

6.14

Social life

6.74

5.82

Financial well-being

6.64

5.12

Physical attractiveness

6.62

6.06

Net worth

6.29

4.9

In addition, about 2 in 3 renters (67%) are stressed about their finances, compared to fewer than half of homeowners (44%). Further, renters are 86% more likely than homeowners to not consider themselves financially comfortable.

A resounding 90% of homeowners say they're happier overall since they bought a home, and another 80% say owning a home was the best decision they ever made.

However, 19% of homeowners wish they were still renting. Nearly half of homeowners (47%) say they miss not having to take care of repairs, and 56% wish they spent less time on maintenance.

More than half (52%) of homeowners say owning a home is more expensive than expected, and 43% find it more challenging than expected. Since purchasing their home, 20% of homeowners admit to being in more non-mortgage debt.

Read the full report at: https://homebay.com/renting-vs-buying/

About Home Bay
Home Bay is a web-property of Clever Real Estate, an online platform that connects home buyers and sellers with top-rated agents at a discount rate.

Please contact Kristen Herhold at [email protected] with any questions or to arrange an interview.

CONTACT:  
Kristen Herhold
Clever Real Estate
[email protected]
720-341-9962

SOURCE Home Bay

Also from this source

U.S. Home Prices Have Increased 2x Faster Than Income Since 2000

U.S. Home Prices Have Increased 2x Faster Than Income Since 2000

Home prices across the U.S. have soared 162% since 2000, while income has only increased 78%, according to new research from Home Bay, an online...
San Jose Tops the List as Most Expensive Metro for Price Per Square Foot

San Jose Tops the List as Most Expensive Metro for Price Per Square Foot

San Jose takes the crown as the most expensive among the 50 most-populous metro areas in the U.S., boasting a median price of $845 per square foot...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Real Estate

Image1

Residential Real Estate

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Surveys, Polls and Research

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.