Over Half of Americans Surprised by Moving Expenses, New Survey Finds

News provided by

Home Bay

27 Feb, 2024, 08:44 ET

With the high cost of moves, nearly half of Americans (49%) don't think it's a good time to move across the country. About 58% of long-distance movers say driving a moving truck across the country would stress them out, but 28% did it anyway.

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 50% of Americans who moved in 2023 spent $2,000 or more to relocate, compared to 46% who spent that much in 2022, according to new research from Home Bay, an online publication owned by Clever Real Estate that connects readers with expert real estate advice, and Allied Van Lines, one of the world's largest moving companies.

Continue Reading
What regrets do you have about moving?
What regrets do you have about moving?
How much did you spend on your move?
How much did you spend on your move?

A staggering 53% of Americans who moved experienced unexpected moving expenses, and 54% say the total cost of their move was higher than expected. With soaring costs, 1 in 3 (33%) admitted that they did not budget correctly for their move.

86% of Americans who moved in 2023 have regrets about moving — up from 75% in 2022.

With many movers charging by size and weight, 24% of Americans wish they downsized their belongings before moving. Other common regrets include missing their old home (24%) and that moving was too expensive (20%).

The strain of moving extended beyond finances — 46% of Americans shed tears, and 42% fought with their loved ones during the moving process.

Despite these challenges, 75% report that they are happy they moved. The top reasons for moving in 2023 were to improve their quality of life (31%) and upsize their home (21%).

If money were no object, the states Americans say they most want to move to are California (32%), New York (29%), and Florida (24%).

However, migration data from Allied Van Lines shows more affordable states such as South Carolina, North Carolina, and Tennessee have the highest percentage of inbound moves.

Read the full report at: https://homebay.com/moving-trends-2024/

About Home Bay

Home Bay is a web property of Clever Real Estate, an online platform that connects home buyers and sellers with top-rated agents at a discount rate.

Please contact Nicole Lehman at [email protected] with any questions or to arrange an interview.

Tell us about your move!

Home Bay is trying to help people make the best choices when they move, and we need your help. Answer a few questions, and we'll send you a $25 gift card!

About Allied Van Lines

Established in 1928, with more than 400 agent locations in North America, Allied Van Lines is an experienced leader in household goods moving and specialized transportation services. Allied is a leader in providing relocation services to corporations, consumers, governments, and non-profits around the world. Voted as America's Most Recommended Moving Company for five consecutive years by Women's Choice Awards, Allied is one of the world's largest moving companies and an established global brand of SIRVA BGRS, Inc. For more information about Allied Van Lines, visit allied.com. Allied Van Lines, Inc., U.S. DOT No. 076235.

CONTACT:                                                                                                                                     
Nicole Lehman
Clever Real Estate
[email protected]
724-719-0406

SOURCE Home Bay

Also from this source

69% of Renters Would Be Happier Owning a Home, Yet 60% Say It Is Out of Reach, New Data Finds

69% of Renters Would Be Happier Owning a Home, Yet 60% Say It Is Out of Reach, New Data Finds

On every single aspect of life — from overall quality of life to mental health — homeowners are more satisfied than renters, according to new...
U.S. Home Prices Have Increased 2x Faster Than Income Since 2000

U.S. Home Prices Have Increased 2x Faster Than Income Since 2000

Home prices across the U.S. have soared 162% since 2000, while income has only increased 78%, according to new research from Home Bay, an online...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Real Estate

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Retail

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.