Over Half of Americans Surprised by Moving Expenses, New Survey Finds

With the high cost of moves, nearly half of Americans (49%) don't think it's a good time to move across the country. About 58% of long-distance movers say driving a moving truck across the country would stress them out, but 28% did it anyway.

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 50% of Americans who moved in 2023 spent $2,000 or more to relocate, compared to 46% who spent that much in 2022, according to new research from Home Bay , an online publication owned by Clever Real Estate that connects readers with expert real estate advice, and Allied Van Lines , one of the world's largest moving companies.

A staggering 53% of Americans who moved experienced unexpected moving expenses, and 54% say the total cost of their move was higher than expected. With soaring costs, 1 in 3 (33%) admitted that they did not budget correctly for their move.

86% of Americans who moved in 2023 have regrets about moving — up from 75% in 2022.

With many movers charging by size and weight, 24% of Americans wish they downsized their belongings before moving. Other common regrets include missing their old home (24%) and that moving was too expensive (20%).

The strain of moving extended beyond finances — 46% of Americans shed tears, and 42% fought with their loved ones during the moving process.

Despite these challenges, 75% report that they are happy they moved. The top reasons for moving in 2023 were to improve their quality of life (31%) and upsize their home (21%).

If money were no object, the states Americans say they most want to move to are California (32%), New York (29%), and Florida (24%).

However, migration data from Allied Van Lines shows more affordable states such as South Carolina, North Carolina, and Tennessee have the highest percentage of inbound moves.

