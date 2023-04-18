6clicks Appoints John Meacock, Formerly Deloitte Global Chief Strategy Officer, As New Chairman of the Board

Meacock Sees Modern, AI-Powered GRC Platform Critical for Organizations to Maintain Compliance and Managing Risk

MELBOURNE, Australia, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 6clicks, the leading AI-powered GRC platform for businesses and advisors, today announced that John Meacock, previously Global Chief Strategy Officer of Deloitte, has been appointed as its Chairman of the Board. The appointment reflects Meacock's long-held recognition of the elevated need for modernizing GRC to ensure organizations keep ahead of the frequent changes and increased scope of regulations, laws and rules around the world. The appointment is part of a plan to expand the leadership and reach of 6clicks globally.

John Meacock, Formerly Deloitte Global Chief Strategy Officer, Appointed as 6clicks' New Chairman of the Board

"The need and opportunity for 6clicks to continue to expand its leadership in modernizing governance, risk and compliance is significant, and I feel privileged to take on this role at such an important and exciting time," said Meacock. "6clicks has demonstrated how the combination of AI, hub and spoke management and content library can revolutionize the practice of GRC and make it feasible for organizations of all sizes."

The Board-appointed position has Meacock succeeding 6clicks Co-Founder and current Chairman, Anthony Stevens, effective April 15, 2023. Stevens continues in his role as CEO. Anthony is a former Partner and Chief Digital Officer at KPMG and published author of Chasing Digital: A Playbook for the New Economy. As Chairman, Meacock will focus on strategic issues, market-shaping leadership and critical partnering.

Meacock has an extensive career, including 18 years at Deloitte serving as the firm's global chief strategy officer and global vice-chairman, leading the transformation of Deloitte, developing and implementing strategies for data, AI, assets, automation and cloud. John is a recognized thought leader, presenting at events such as the World Economic Forum in Davos and the World AI Conference in Shanghai. He is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in Australia, a Fellow of the Australian Institute of Company Directors and a graduate of the University of Western Australia in Commerce.

"John takes over the role as Chairman at a critical time in the 6clicks journey towards becoming the de facto AI-powered GRC platform for businesses and advisors," said Anthony Stevens, CEO & Co-Founder, 6clicks. "His track record of leadership, innovation and experience as a company director will be invaluable as we continue to scale. We will benefit tremendously from John's strategic thinking, industry insights and operational expertise, as we help the world's leading enterprises better manage risk and compliance across distributed teams."

About 6clicks

Recognizing the immense challenges facing risk and compliance teams, 6clicks was founded to apply the power of AI within a productive management framework to exponentially advance teams. Aside from being fast to implement and easy to use, 6clicks is making waves in the market through:

Hub & Spoke architecture – designed from the ground up to support multi-tenanted distributed deployment - perfect for large enterprises, advisors and MSPs.

Hailey, the 6clicks AI engine that does in seconds what would take weeks, including compliance mapping and policy gap analysis, and now control set and control description automation – a boon for compliance professionals.

Fully integrated content – no 'uploads', external data feeds or a lack of traceability – all you need is baked into the platform.

As the name suggests (read: "The founder's story: How 6clicks was born and what's behind the name"), 6clicks makes it easy to manage risk and compliance—faster and with greater accuracy, consistency and scalability. Designed for advisors and businesses and powered by AI and integrated content, 6clicks is taking on giants like ServiceNow, Diligent, OneTrust, RSA Archer and Galvanize by reinventing how automated GRC operates.

