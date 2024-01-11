6G Communications Materials and Hardware Market Report: Technology, Launches and Standards Roadmaps for 2024-2044

DUBLIN, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "6G Communications: Materials and Hardware Markets, Technology 2024-2044" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Discover the latest advancements in 6G communications with the insightful report "6G Communications: Materials and Hardware Markets, Technology 2024-2044". The comprehensive document provides a detailed guide through the burgeoning technology landscape of Sixth Generation (6G) wireless communications, highlighting materials, devices, and markets that are poised to transform the industry.

The report's Executive Summary and Conclusions offer a digestible overview for executives, addressing critical aspects such as market challenges, potential advancements, and strategic opportunities. Captivating infographics complement the analysis to illustrate the future landscape of 6G materials and devices.

In its Introduction, the publication delves into the potential barriers and incentives of the 6G rollout, discussing the balancing act between costs, power efficiency, environmental considerations, and the technological frontier represented by the Terahertz Gap. This section outlines the pivotal manufacturing technologies that will be key players in the 6G evolution.

Emerging Thermal Management Solutions for 6G Applications

6G's anticipated increase in power and density brings thermal management to the forefront of innovation. Chapter 3 probes into the rising demand for advanced cooling solutions tailored to both client-side electronics and base stations. A dedicated SWOT analysis within this chapter allows businesses to evaluate the competitive landscape and identify gaps in the market.

6G and Reconfigurable Intelligent Surfaces (RIS)

Next-generation networks will see RIS transition from a novel concept in 5G to a crucial element in 6G deployment. Chapter 4 unpacks the varying degrees of RIS technology, assessing passive, semi-passive, and active configurations through an extensive SWOT analysis.

6G Device Innovations

Chapter 5 focuses on the hardware innovations across optical, electronic, and electrical domains. It offers an in-depth look into the various semiconductor advances and THz solutions, accompanied by not one, but two SWOT appraisals, solidifying the strategic planning for stakeholders.

The possibilities for graphene and other 2D materials in 6G are explored extensively in Chapter 6, while the succeeding chapter reviews other emerging materials like indium phosphide, outlining significant advancements and forecast aspects.

A Global Perspective on 6G Communications Research

Chapter 8 delivers a global view of research projects in the 6G space, providing valuable insights into well-funded areas that promise rapid development.

The report aims to serve as a blueprint for businesses looking to navigate the vast and complex 6G materials and components market. With detailed forecasts and a plethora of comparison tables, analyses, and infographics, it enables businesses to identify

  • high-growth sectors
  • opportunities for partnership and acquisition, and
  • competitive strategies for the coming two decades.

Over 100 companies are profiled, casting light on their current capabilities and potential future roles in the 6G landscape.

This analysis is indispensable for any enterprise aiming to establish itself as a leader in the next wave of wireless communications technology. With 6G projected to redefine connectivity, the time for stakeholders to align with the technological march is now.

Key Topics Covered

  • Likely winners and losers
  • Progress and intentions by region
  • Unbiassed appraisal of pros and cons
  • Gaps in the market that you can address
  • Analysis of research pipeline and its trends
  • Your potential partners, acquisitions, competitors
  • What 6G frequencies are likely and in what sequence
  • Types of materials and hardware needed, when and why
  • 15 forecasting lines for the materials. devices, host equipment
  • Technology, launches and standards roadmaps for 2024-2044
  • The unsolved problems that are opportunities for materials, devices
  • Preferred compounds, devices, frequencies and active regions emerging
  • The 20-year roadmap of decision making, technical capability and adoption

Companies Mentioned

  • Akela Laser
  • AGC
  • Anritsu
  • Aowei
  • Apple
  • AT&C
  • AT&T
  • Azo Materials
  • B Com
  • Bladon Jets
  • BT
  • CEA
  • Centro Ricercha FIAT
  • China Mobile Technology
  • China Telecommunications
  • Commscope
  • Corelab
  • Corning
  • CNRS
  • DCMS
  • Dow
  • DuPont
  • Eaton
  • Echdyne
  • Elbana Photonics
  • Eurocom
  • Evolv Technology
  • Ericsson
  • Fractal Antenna Systems
  • Fraunhofer HHI
  • GLPoly
  • google
  • Greenerwave
  • Heidelberg
  • Henkel
  • Homesun
  • Honda
  • Huawei
  • ICS
  • IMEC
  • INO
  • Inmarsat
  • iQLP
  • Intel
  • Interdigital
  • Ionic Materials
  • Keysight Technologies
  • Kymeta
  • Laird
  • Latis
  • LG
  • Lumentum
  • Mediatek
  • Meta
  • Motorola Mobility
  • Neograf
  • Nextnav
  • Nitrium
  • Nokia
  • NPL
  • NTT
  • NTTDoCoMo
  • Nubia
  • Nur Energie
  • Nvidia
  • Oppo
  • Orange
  • Oxford PV
  • Parker Lord
  • Protemics
  • Qualcomm
  • Rohde & Schwartz
  • Samsung
  • Sekisui
  • Seminex
  • Sheen
  • Shin-Etsu
  • Skoltech
  • SKTelecom
  • SNCF
  • SolAero
  • Sony
  • Spacety
  • Spectrolab
  • Starlink
  • Sunovate
  • Telecom Italia
  • Telefonica
  • Telus
  • Tencent
  • Tesla
  • TII
  • ThinP
  • Toyota
  • Tubitak Uekae
  • INIPI
  • Western Digital
  • WB Photovoltaics
  • WL Gore
  • Verizon
  • Vivotech
  • ZTE
  • ZTE Winston

