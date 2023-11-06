6G Market size to grow by USD 36.39 billion between 2022 - 2027| Driven by Rising investments in 6G networks by governments and vendors- Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 6G Market size to increase by USD 36.39 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 51.15% during the forecast period, according to Technavio's research market analysis. A significant driver of market growth is the increasing investments in 6G networks made by both governments and industry players. The market is witnessing a growing emphasis on deploying 6G services by device manufacturers, service providers, and network operators. They are actively exploring monetization strategies, potential business models, and responding to customer preferences. Additionally, various market participants and governments are working towards a seamless transition and interoperability, considering the coexistence of 6G with existing network technologies. Get deeper insights into the market size, current market scenario, future growth opportunities, major growth driving factors, the latest trends, and much more. Buy full report here

The growth of the 6G market is threatened by cybersecurity risks due to the widespread adoption of 6G networks, which can enable communication among connected devices but also have dangers such as data theft, DDoS attacks, and network slice attacks. These security concerns may hinder market growth.

The 6g market is segmented by Component (Hardware, Software, and services), Type (Wireless and Fixed), and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The hardware segment is anticipated for substantial growth during the forecast period. The increasing demand for hardware devices, such as sensors, actuators, gadgets, appliances, and machines, programmed for specific applications and capable of data transmission over the Internet or other networks, is a key driver of this segment's growth. These hardware components are integral in establishing a network of interconnected devices that provide real-time analytics data and facilitate information transfer within the same network.

The increasing demand for hardware devices, such as sensors, actuators, gadgets, appliances, and machines, programmed for specific applications and capable of data transmission over the Internet or other networks, is a key driver of this segment's growth. These hardware components are integral in establishing a network of interconnected devices that provide real-time analytics data and facilitate information transfer within the same network. North America is expected to make a substantial 36% contribution to the global market's growth during the forecast period. Notably, the adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) technology is on the rise across various industries in North America , particularly in developed nations like the United States and Canada . One of the key drivers for the growth of the 6G market in North America is the increasing adoption of wireless technologies, particularly in the United States .

Key Companies in the 6G Market:

Anritsu Corp.

Apple Inc.

AT and T Inc.

Broadcom Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

DeepSig Inc.

Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

InterDigital Inc.

Keysight Technologies Inc.

LG Electronics Inc.

MediaTek Inc.

National Instruments Corp.

NEC Corp.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp.

Nokia Corp.

Orange SA

Reliance Industries Ltd.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Telecom Equipment Market: The telecom equipment market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.13% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 195.93 billion.

5G Services Market: The 5G Services Market size is estimated to grow by USD 311.93 billion between 2022 and 2027 accelerating at a CAGR of 31.13% during the forecast period.

6G Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 51.15% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 36.39 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 42.78 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Anritsu Corp., Apple Inc., AT and T Inc., Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., DeepSig Inc., Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., InterDigital Inc., Keysight Technologies Inc., LG Electronics Inc., MediaTek Inc., National Instruments Corp., NEC Corp., Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp., Nokia Corp., and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

TOC:

Executive Summary Market Landscape Market Sizing Historic Market Sizes Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation by Component Market Segmentation by Type Market Segmentation by Geography Customer Landscape Geographic Landscape Drivers, Challenges, & Trends Company Landscape Company Analysis Appendix

