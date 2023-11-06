6G Market size to grow by USD 36.39 billion between 2022 - 2027| Driven by Rising investments in 6G networks by governments and vendors- Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 6G Market size to increase by USD 36.39 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 51.15% during the forecast period, according to Technavio's research market analysis. A significant driver of market growth is the increasing investments in 6G networks made by both governments and industry players. The market is witnessing a growing emphasis on deploying 6G services by device manufacturers, service providers, and network operators. They are actively exploring monetization strategies, potential business models, and responding to customer preferences. Additionally, various market participants and governments are working towards a seamless transition and interoperability, considering the coexistence of 6G with existing network technologies. Get deeper insights into the market size, current market scenario, future growth opportunities, major growth driving factors, the latest trends, and much more. Buy full report here

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global 6G Market 2023-2027
  • The growth of the 6G market is threatened by cybersecurity risks due to the widespread adoption of 6G networks, which can enable communication among connected devices but also have dangers such as data theft, DDoS attacks, and network slice attacks. These security concerns may hinder market growth.
The 6g market is segmented by Component (Hardware, Software, and services), Type (Wireless and Fixed), and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). 

  • The hardware segment is anticipated for substantial growth during the forecast period. The increasing demand for hardware devices, such as sensors, actuators, gadgets, appliances, and machines, programmed for specific applications and capable of data transmission over the Internet or other networks, is a key driver of this segment's growth. These hardware components are integral in establishing a network of interconnected devices that provide real-time analytics data and facilitate information transfer within the same network.
  • North America is expected to make a substantial 36% contribution to the global market's growth during the forecast period. Notably, the adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) technology is on the rise across various industries in North America, particularly in developed nations like the United States and Canada. One of the key drivers for the growth of the 6G market in North America is the increasing adoption of wireless technologies, particularly in the United States.
Key Companies in the 6G Market:

  • Anritsu Corp.
  • Apple Inc.
  • AT and T Inc.
  • Broadcom Inc.
  • Cisco Systems Inc.
  • DeepSig Inc.
  • Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd.
  • Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
  • InterDigital Inc.
  • Keysight Technologies Inc.
  • LG Electronics Inc.
  • MediaTek Inc.
  • National Instruments Corp.
  • NEC Corp.
  • Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp.
  • Nokia Corp.
  • Orange SA
  • Reliance Industries Ltd.
  • Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
  • Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

6G Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 51.15%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 36.39 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

42.78

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 36%

Key countries

US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Anritsu Corp., Apple Inc., AT and T Inc., Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., DeepSig Inc., Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., InterDigital Inc., Keysight Technologies Inc., LG Electronics Inc., MediaTek Inc., National Instruments Corp., NEC Corp., Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp., Nokia Corp., and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

TOC:

  1. Executive Summary
  2. Market Landscape
  3. Market Sizing
  4. Historic Market Sizes
  5. Five Forces Analysis
  6. Market Segmentation by Component
  7. Market Segmentation by Type
  8. Market Segmentation by Geography
  9. Customer Landscape
  10. Geographic Landscape
  11. Drivers, Challenges, & Trends
  12. Company Landscape
  13. Company Analysis
  14. Appendix

