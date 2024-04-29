Cloud Computing Market size in Japan to increase by USD 13.49 billion between 2022 to 2027, Market Segmentation by Deployment and Service, Technavio

NEW YORK, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The cloud computing market size in Japan is estimated to grow by USD 13.49 billion from 2023 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.54% during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive forecast of key segments below-

Segmentation Overview

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Cloud Computing Market in Japan 2023-2027

Deployment 1.1 Public cloud 1.2 Private cloud Service 2.1 SaaS 2.2 IaaS 2.3 PaaS

1.1 Fastest growing segment:

The public cloud segment of the market will witness higher growth in the coming years. Public cloud means using the internet for cloud services provided by other companies. These companies handle everything like servers, storage, and networking. It started with a value of USD7,440.96 million in 2017 and kept growing until 2021.

1.1 More Insights:

With public cloud, you pay for what you use, which helps when your needs change. It's good for businesses that have workloads that change a lot or are growing fast. Public cloud is also cheaper because you don't need to buy your own hardware.

You only pay for what you use. This saves money compared to owning and managing your own hardware. These things will make the public cloud part of the market grow more in the future.

Analyst Review

In the dynamic landscape of Cloud Computing, Japan stands as a significant player in the Asia Pacific region. The market encompasses various deployment modes, including Edge Computing, Hybrid Cloud, and Multicloud deployments. Key offerings include Software as a Service (SaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS), and Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), with Cloud Storage being a crucial component.

Large Enterprises and even Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) are embracing digital transformation, adopting Cloud Infrastructure from software vendors. The integration of Machine Learning and Big Data analytics fuels innovation and personalized treatments.

Japan's Cloud market is fortified by the presence of Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and the implementation of advanced technologies like Software-Defined Networking (SDN) and Long-Term Evolution (LTE). However, the market faces challenges, such as cyberattacks, necessitating robust security measures. The Cloud Computing market in Japan continues to evolve, catering to diverse industries and enterprise sizes, ensuring seamless development and testing for customer-facing web applications.

Market Overview

In the dynamic and innovative landscape of Cloud Computing, Japan stands as a significant player. The Cloud Computing Market in Japan is marked by the presence of various Cloud services, including Software as a Service (SaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS), Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), and Functional Services.

These services cater to diverse sectors such as Finance, Education, Retail, and Manufacturing. The market is driven by factors like Digitization, Security concerns, and the need for Scalability and Flexibility. Major players in the market include domestic and international providers, offering a range of solutions from Cost-effective to High-end Enterprise solutions.

The Cloud market in Japan is expected to grow exponentially, driven by the government's initiatives and the increasing adoption of Cloud technologies. The market is also witnessing the emergence of new technologies like Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Big Data Analytics, providing new opportunities for growth.

