6K Additive Appoints Manufacturing Veteran Brandon Davis as Chief Operating Officer

BURGETTSTOWN, PA., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 6K Additive, Inc. (ASX: 6KA) a leader in the domestic production of high-performance metal powders, today announced the appointment of Brandon Davis as Chief Operating Officer. Davis, a high-impact manufacturing executive with over two decades of experience, will oversee the company's global operations, including metal powder production and alloy additions.

In his new role, Davis will manage all 6K Additive facilities, including the company's headquarters in Burgettstown, PA, as well as sites in Hayward, CA; Washington, MO; Red Lion, PA; New Castle, PA; and New Cumberland, WV. He will report directly to Frank Roberts, Chief Executive Officer of 6K Additive.

"Brandon is a world-class leader with a proven track record of bridging the gap between high-level strategy and factory-floor execution," said Frank Roberts, CEO of 6K Additive. "As we continue to expand our capabilities and capacity for defense and commercial applications, Brandon's expertise in safety and operational excellence will be invaluable to our growth."

Davis joins 6K Additive from Dexter Axle Corporation, where he served as Vice President of the Components Division. During his tenure, he had full P&L responsibility for a US$500M operation, achieving a company-leading safety improvement (reducing TCIR from 2.0 to 0.13) and increasing EBITDA over 20%. His extensive background also includes serving as President & CEO of EVRAZ Stratcor and leading National Oilwell Varco (NOV) to an Industry Week Best Plants in North America award.

"6K Additive is at the forefront of powder manufacturing revolution for additive manufacturing as well as decades of experience in the alloy additions industry, and I am thrilled to join a team that is redefining how high-performance materials are produced," said Brandon Davis, incoming COO. "My focus will be on streamlining our manufacturing campuses into high-margin, safety-first organizations while accelerating our automation journey to meet the increasing demands of the aerospace, defense, medical, and energy sectors."

A veteran of the United States Army, Davis served as a Military Police officer and was decorated with the Army Commendation Medal. His appointment reinforces 6K Additive's commitment to building a world-class leadership team capable of executing complex global expansions and delivering high-quality metal powders and alloy additions to the market.

This release has been approved by the board of directors

About 6K Additive

6K Additive, Inc. (ASX:6KA) is a US-based manufacturer and trusted supplier of premium metal powders for additive manufacturing and alloy additions for the aluminum melt industry, all made from sustainable sources. Headquartered in Burgettstown, PA, the Company's manufacturing process produces the highest quality metal powders that are truly spherical, void of porosity and satellites with better unit economics than competing technologies. 6K Additive utilizes proprietary UniMelt® microwave plasma system to produce the industry's most comprehensive portfolio of metal powder including a variety of Nickel, Titanium, Copper, and refractory powders that include, Tungsten, Rhenium, Niobium/C- 103 and Tantalum. 6K Additive leverages feedstock such as certified turnings, millings, used additive powder, support material and failed builds that provide customers sustainable, domestically sourced metal powder. Visit us at www.6kAdditive.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may include statements regarding 6K Additive's intentions, objectives, plans, expectations, assumptions and beliefs about future events, including 6K Additive's expectations with respect to the financial and operating position or performance of its business, its capital position and future growth. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and contingencies that are subject to change without notice and are not guarantees of future performance. They involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors, many of which are beyond the control of 6K Additive, its directors and management and which may cause actual outcomes to differ materially from those expressed or implied in this announcement, including but not limited to, the factors described in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Replacement Prospectus dated 11 November 2025. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not necessarily a guide to future performance. No representation or warranty is made by any person as to the likelihood of achievement or reasonableness of any forward-looking statements, and to the maximum extent permitted by law, responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of any forward-looking statements is disclaimed, and except as required by law or regulation (including ASX Listing Rules), 6K Additive undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. 6K Additive also notes that past performance may not be a reliable indicator of future performance.

Restriction on purchases of CDIs by US persons

6K Additive is incorporated in the US State of Delaware and its CDIs have not been registered under the US Securities Act of 1933 or the laws of any state or other jurisdiction in the United States. Trading of the CDIs on the ASX is not subject to the registration requirements of the US Securities Act in reliance on Regulation S under the US Securities Act and a related 'no action' letter issued by the US Securities and Exchange Commission to the ASX in 2000. As a result, the CDIs are "restricted securities" (as defined in Rule 144 under the US Securities Act) and may not be sold or otherwise transferred except in transactions exempt from, or not subject to, the registration requirements of the US Securities Act. For instance, US persons may purchase CDIs if they are "qualified institutional buyers" ("QIBs", as defined in and in reliance on the exemption from registration provided by Rule 144A under the US Securities Act). To enforce the transfer restrictions, the CDIs bear a FOR Financial Product designation on the ASX. This designation restricts any CDIs from being sold on ASX to US persons excluding QIBs. In addition, hedging transactions with regard to the CDIs may only be conducted in compliance with the US Securities Act.

SOURCE 6K