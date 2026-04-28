6K Energy and CRG Defense Announce Collaboration Toward Building a U.S. Based Battery Supply Chain for Mission-Critical Defense Systems

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. and MIAMISBURG, Ohio, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 6K Energy, a leading U.S. based producer of advanced battery materials, and CRG Defense, a premier U.S. based manufacturer of advanced aerospace and defense systems, today announced a strategic collaboration marking the first step toward building a secure, domestic battery supply chain for U.S. defense and mission-critical applications. The companies have entered into a seven-year agreement that establishes the foundation for long-term cooperation and domestic sourcing of high-performance cathode active materials (CAM) to power next generation, American-made battery cells and packs.

This collaboration lays the groundwork for a strong, enduring relationship focused on strengthening U.S. based battery material production and reducing reliance on foreign supply chains. By aligning early, 6K Energy and CRG Defense are creating a foundation designed to support future expansion and deeper integration across the U.S. battery ecosystem, as well as creating real demand signals to other battery component suppliers expanding capacity in the U.S.

Under the agreement structure, 6K Energy is supplying CRG Defense with single crystal NMC811 cathode material from its current facility in North Andover, MA, with additional capacity coming online in late 2026. As 6K Energy's state–of–the–art PlusCAM™ facility in Jackson, Tennessee, comes online in early 2028, the company will meet CRG Defense's expected growth needs using 6K Energy's proprietary UniMelt® microwave plasma platform. The seven–year agreement underpins 6K Energy's growth and expansion, and it includes a structured Quarterly Purchase Plan to ensure consistent and reliable supply for CRG Defense's mission–critical programs.

Meeting New Federal Mandates

This collaboration arrives at a pivotal moment for the U.S. defense industrial base. Following the FCC's December 2025 ban on foreign-produced unmanned aerial system (UAS) critical components and Section 842 of the FY 2026 NDAA, which will prohibit the Department of War from procuring batteries from foreign entities of concern, the demand for domestic solutions has never been higher. By utilizing 6K Energy's U.S. produced CAM products, CRG Defense will deliver fully NDAA compliant, high-energy, battery solutions for applications including next-generation UAS.

"The shift to domestic sourcing for critical UAS components represents both a challenge and an opportunity for the defense industrial base," said Patrick Hood, CEO of CRG Defense. "By partnering with 6K Energy, we are ensuring current and future access to the domestic materials necessary to supply our customers with secure energy solutions for critical defense applications. Our drone platforms will now be powered by technology that is truly American made from the chemistry up."

"Rebuilding a resilient U.S. battery supply chain requires both early commitment and long–term partnerships," said Saurabh Ullal, President of 6K Energy. "This agreement marks the beginning of a strategic relationship with CRG Defense as we invest in the infrastructure and technology required to remove reliance on foreign sources. Our PlusCAM facility is designed to deliver sustainable, battery–cathode material at scale for the most demanding defense applications."

6K's proprietary UniMelt system is a production-scale microwave-based plasma process for the manufacture of advanced materials that is both fast and environmentally friendly. By taking advantage of the unique thermal and chemical properties of microwave plasma, the UniMelt system can dramatically reduce costs and improve throughput and yield while de-risking supply chains and strengthening national security. This enables tailored, domestically produced materials for mission-critical battery applications across defense sectors as well as industrial, energy storage, and motive applications. To learn more about the shifting landscape for battery material production, and to see the power of UniMelt, please visit 6KInc.com.

About 6K Energy

6K Energy is focused on the production of domestically produced cathode active materials (CAM), supporting the localization of lithium-ion battery production in the United States. 6K Energy's Battery Center of Excellence in North Andover, MA is focused on the development of CAM products and helps customers to conduct early qualification. The PlusCAM™ factory in Jackson, TN will be one of the first domestic CAM facilities providing low-cost, sustainable production of NMC811, 721 and high-nickel battery materials. 6K Energy is a division of 6K Inc.. www.6Kinc.com.

About CRG Defense

CRG Defense manufactures advanced battery cells and packs at its U.S. facilities, delivering critical UAS and warfighting components fully compliant with FCC Covered List requirements and NDAA Section 842. The company's domestic production capabilities address the immediate needs of OEMs, prime contractors, and system integrators facing equipment authorization barriers and DoD procurement restrictions. CRG Defense's solutions support both defense and commercial platforms, providing the secure, traceable supply chain required for programs under current and future federal sourcing mandates. CRG Defense is committed to supporting the U.S. defense industrial base with domestically manufactured critical components that meet evolving federal sourcing and security requirements. https://crgdefense.com/battery-cells-packs/

SOURCE 6K