6K Energy Wins Prestigious 2024 BIG Innovation Award

6K Energy was chosen over other global nominees for pushing the boundaries of innovation in the production of a sustainable solution for local and secure battery material production.

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass., Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 6K Energy, a division of 6K and leader in the sustainable production of critical materials for lithium-ion batteries, today announced it has been named a winner in the 2024 BIG Innovation Awards presented by the Business Intelligence Group.

Sam Trinch, president of 6K Energy, commented, "We are honored to be a recipient of the 2024 Big Innovation Award. Our UniMelt® microwave plasma production technology is the pinnacle of innovation for a sustainable solution for producing battery material. UniMelt replaces an outdated, dirty process with an ultra-clean, highly sustainable platform that produces cathode active material for the battery market at significantly lower cost than material processed in China. Being acknowledged by business leaders and executives that recognize our impact speaks volumes to the 6K Energy mission to onshore battery material production."

"Innovation is driving our society," said Maria Jimenez, chief nominations officer of the Business Intelligence Group. "We are thrilled to be honoring 6K Energy as they are leading by example and improving the lives of so many."

Organizations from across the globe submitted their recent innovations for consideration in the BIG Innovation Awards. Nominations were then judged by a select group of business leaders and executives who volunteered their time and expertise to score submissions.

Scheduled to open in Q4 2024, 6K Energy's PlusCAM production facility will leverage the UniMelt® microwave plasma technology for cathode active material (CAM) production. UniMelt plasma enables 6K Energy to deliver CAM for both NMC and LFP at an appreciably lower cost than Chinese suppliers, with superior ESG metrics, including significantly lower energy consumption and far less CO 2 emissions while eliminating any solid or liquid waste. The PlusCAM facility will be the model for supplying battery material to major automotive OEMs and suppliers such as 6K investors Albermarle and Stellantis, amongst others.

The UniMelt technology is already operating at full-scale production at 6K Energy's sister company, 6K Additive, producing metal powders for additive manufacturing. This facility, located in Burgettstown, PA, on its 45-acre campus, is ISO 9001 certified, running 24/7, producing critical materials such as titanium, nickel alloys, and refractory metals, also essential to our nation's supply chain independence. 6K Energy's PlusCAM production plant will be a 160,000 sq/ft facility with an annual capacity of 13kt per annum of multiple cathode active materials, including NMC and LFP chemistries. The company has begun hiring in Jackson, TN, and expects to have approximately 230 employees when the factory is at full-scale capacity.

About 6K

With sustainability at its core, 6K has developed UniMelt®, a proprietary advanced microwave plasma production system, to transform engineered materials into revolutionary products that advance industries across additive manufacturing, renewable energy, aerospace, consumer electronics, and more. 6K represents 6000 degrees, both the temperature of the operation of UniMelt®, the world's only microwave production scale plasma system and the temperature of the sun's surface. 6K was founded in North Andover, Massachusetts.

The 6K Energy division is focused on the production of low-cost, sustainable, and domestically produced battery material accelerating the pace of battery production and adoption of electric vehicles. The 6K Additive division specializes in sustainably sourced, AM metal powders production and reclamation, using a proprietary milling and cleaning process that ensures contamination-free, high-quality powders. For more information, visit www.6K-energy.com

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

