6K Additive Signs Long-Term Supply Agreement with Siemens Energy Supporting Circularity in Nickel-Based Alloys

6K Additive will utilize nickel‑based superalloy revert streams from Siemens Energy as feedstock for the production of high‑performance additive manufacturing powders. The collaboration enables the responsible reuse of valuable materials and strengthening circularity within the additive manufacturing ecosystem.

BURGETTSTOWN, Pa., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 6K Additive (ASX: 6KA) signed a global long‑term supply agreement under which Siemens Energy will supply spent nickel alloy powder from its additive manufacturing facilities to 6K Additive for use as feedstock in the company's proprietary UniMelt® microwave plasma production system.

This agreement enables the productive reuse of nickel‑based superalloy revert material that would otherwise remain in low‑value recycling streams. 6K Additive converts this feedstock into virgin, additive‑manufacturing‑ready metal powder using its advanced UniMelt process, supporting material efficiency and reduced environmental impact across the AM supply chain.

To date, 6K Additive has processed close to 20 tons of nickel superalloy powder originating from Siemens Energy, with the resulting material supplied into the broader additive manufacturing market. The collaboration demonstrates how industrial revert materials can be effectively upcycled into high‑quality powders, contributing to a more resilient and sustainable metal AM ecosystem.

"At Siemens Energy, sustainability and responsible resource use are integral to how we approach advanced manufacturing," said Steve Sarcander, Head of Finance, Additive Manufacturing of Siemens Energy. "By supplying our revert material into 6K Additive's production process, we are supporting circular material flows while helping to reduce waste and emissions associated with metal powder production. Partnerships like this play an important role in strengthening the overall additive manufacturing value chain."

Frank Roberts, CEO of 6K Additive, added, "Siemens Energy is a strong example of an industrial partner committed to advancing circularity. Their consistent and high‑quality feedstock enables us to produce premium nickel alloy powders using our UniMelt process, delivering meaningful reductions in energy use and carbon emissions while supporting the growing demand for sustainable AM materials."

6K Additive's UniMelt microwave plasma platform is the first production‑scale system capable of converting certified‑chemistry machined millings, turnings, and recycled feedstock into premium, AM‑ready metal powder. It is the world's only production‑scale microwave plasma system, offering a highly uniform, contamination‑free processing zone. According to a recent life‑cycle assessment (LCA) study [LINK], 6K Additive's process can reduce energy consumption and carbon emissions by more than 90% for nickel‑based alloys compared to conventional powder production methods.

Organizations interested in collaborating with 6K Additive on specialized powder requirements are encouraged to visit 6KAdditive.com.

About 6K Additive

6K Additive, Inc. (ASX: 6KA) is a US-based manufacturer and trusted supplier of premium metal powders for additive manufacturing and alloy additions for the aluminum melt industry, all made from sustainable sources. Headquartered in Burgettstown, PA, the Company's manufacturing process produces the highest quality metal powders that are truly spherical, void of porosity and satellites with better unit economics than competing technologies. 6K Additive utilizes proprietary UniMelt® microwave plasma system to produce the industry's most comprehensive portfolio of metal powder including a variety of Nickel, Titanium, Copper, and refractory powders that include, Tungsten, Rhenium, Niobium/C-103 and Tantalum. 6K Additive leverages feedstock such as certified turnings, millings, used additive powder, support material and failed builds that provide customers sustainable, domestically sourced metal powder. Visit us at www.6kAdditive.com.

SOURCE 6K