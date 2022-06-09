6sense Acquires AdTech Provider Granite Media and Appoints Key Executive Leadership Positions

Company doubles-down on performance, optimization and hyper-targeting with Granite Media's leadership team



The addition of global technology and marketing veterans will guide future business growth fueled by interest in the industry

SAN FRANCISCO, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 6sense , the leading platform for predictable B2B revenue growth, today announced the addition of AdTech industry veterans from Granite Media. The Granite Media acquisition marketing team brings decades of experience in performance marketing to lead advertising product innovation and unlock 6sense customers' ability to accelerate growth efficiently.

In conjunction with today's acquisition news, 6sense is also announcing the addition of two key executive positions - Terese Lam as Chief People Officer and Bryan Wise as Chief Information Officer. Both individuals are experts within their respective fields and will lead their teams to drive impact within 6sense's customer audience, company culture and technology innovations.

In the life of any company there is the constant need to innovate to meet, and in the case of 6sense, exceed customer requirements, including foundational internal development to nurture and grow in strategic areas. Omni-channel advertising is one of the critical channels 6sense continues to invest and double down with industry-leading innovation. With the addition of the innovative Granite Media team, 6sense significantly expands its customers' opportunities for revenue generating marketing.

"By bringing on the Granite Media team and their expertise for AdTech product innovation and managed services, we are doubling down on our commitment to customers to expand and innovate our B2B advertising capabilities within 6sense Revenue AI," said Viral Bajaria, 6sense Co-founder and CTO. "Additionally, 6sense is growing in every sense of the word and our bench of talent across the company is an integral part of that. We are elated to welcome Granite Media into the fold, Terese Lam as our first Chief People Officer to lead the evolution of our award-winning workplace culture and Bryan Wise as our first Chief Information Officer to lead IT innovation."

"Over the last five years, we've grown Granite Media into a leading-edge omni-channel advertising solution by focusing on a deeply passionate pursuit of product innovation and excellence," said Danny Khatib, Co-founder and CEO of Granite Media. "Our team thrives on solving big industry problems, so for us to be able to jump in and innovate alongside the 6sense premier brand, product team and exceptional customer base, is our dream opportunity. We can't wait to shake up the market and make a real impact for marketers."

Introducing New 6sense Executives:

As Chief People Officer of 6sense, Terese Lam will lead the People Team, where her passion for driving impact through empowering, developing and challenging people to be the best version of themselves will be her focus. Prior to 6sense, Lam was the Chief People Officer at Wind River, a global intelligent edge software company, where she was instrumental in driving transformation across all aspects related to people, culture and organization. She has over 20 years of exceptional HR experience in both large multi-national and medium-sized high-growth organizations spanning across the globe.

Bryan Wise joins 6sense as the company's first Chief Information Officer, where he will be responsible for overseeing and driving innovation within the Information Technology function of the organization and building high quality teams that drive business impact. Wise's experience will allow his teams to focus on business engagement and being the connective tissue across the organization to drive business processes and automate as much as possible. Wise's background includes impressive Vice President positions at notable technology companies including GitLab, Snowflake, DocuSign and more.

Today's announcements mark another significant growth milestone for the company, having closed its Series E funding round of $200 million in January, doubling its valuation to over $5.2 billion.

