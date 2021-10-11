6sense Honored as Having the Happiest Employees and Best Perks and Benefits

"We want every 6sense team member to feel like this is the best place they've ever worked," Jason Zintak, CEO of 6sense. Tweet this

"We want every 6sense team member to feel like this is the best place they've ever worked. That's a big goal, and it takes every team member, making a difference for each other, every day, to achieve it," said Jason Zintak, CEO of 6sense. "I'm continually inspired by this team and how our values cascade across the organization."

Despite the countless curveballs companies around the world have faced over the past 18 months, 6sense's focus on people and culture — and its commitment to transform the B2B buying and selling experience — shines brightly throughout the employee feedback collected by Comparably .

Some examples of employee feedback include:

"It's been great! I feel fully supported from senior executives down to the line of business level. Everyone is aligned with making 6sense the best solution possible for our customers."

"The people at 6sense are incredible. I have never worked for a place where everyone in the company is so helpful, warm and amazing at what they do."

"At a high level, what makes me happiest at work is the people and the growth. The people are great and I can learn from them. The growth is not just at the top line, but I have real opportunities for professional growth as well."

Other recent accolades that demonstrate 6sense is an employer of choice include:

TrustRadius Tech Cares

Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies (Number 936)

(Number 936) Forbes Cloud 100

100 Inc. Best Places to Work 2021

Glassdoor Best CEO

The award for Happiest Employees was determined through a combination of factors, including a positive environment, fair pay, great benefits, excitement about work and co-workers, clear company goals and investment in them, and pride in the company. The Best Perks and Benefits award was based on questions about perks, benefits, and their importance to employees.

6sense is actively expanding its team across a number of exciting roles. To learn more, visit the 6sense careers website . To see what it's like to work at 6sense, read feedback from current employees at Comparably .

About 6sense:

The 6sense Account Engagement Platform helps B2B organizations achieve predictable revenue growth by putting the power of AI, big data, and machine learning behind every member of the revenue team. 6sense uncovers anonymous buying behavior, prioritizes accounts for sales and marketing, and enables them to engage resistant buying teams with personalized, multi-channel, multi-touch campaigns. 6sense helps revenue teams know everything they need to know about their buyers so they can easily do anything needed to generate more opportunities, increase deal size, get into opportunities sooner, and compete and win more often. Visit 6sense.com for more information.

