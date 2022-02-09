6sense Named G2's 2022 Best Software Awards for Marketing Software

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 6sense , the leading platform for B2B organizations generating predictable revenue, today announced it has been named to G2's 2022 Best Software Awards. 6sense is the top-ranking ABM/ABX platform named to the Best Marketing Products list for 2022.

This accolade follows 6sense's December 2021 honor as a Leader across 11 categories in the G2 Winter 2022 Grid Report, including recognition as the number one Account-Based Advertising solution for the fifth consecutive reporting period.

These awards, based on feedback from thousands of B2B software buyers and users on G2, recognize the top software choices used by teams. Its annual Best Software List ranks the world's best software companies and products based on authentic, timely reviews from real users.

"We're honored to be recognized by customers using 6sense to transform their go-to-market strategy," said Jason Zintak, CEO of 6sense. "Our mission is to transform the way organizations create, manage and convert pipeline to revenue and that requires a willingness to change. And change requires advocates, champions and evangelists. This recognition is for all the forward-thinking leaders achieving predictable revenue growth with 6sense in the RevTech Revolution."

G2 releases their list of best software companies annually to recognize leaders in product performance and user satisfaction. Their annual best of software lists are based on data from more than one million authentic, verified customer reviews written and published between January 1, 2021 - December 31, 2021.

Highlights from verified customer feedback on the G2 platform:

"Our annual Best Software List aims to guide buyers on their purchasing decisions, knowing they can trust in the credibility and objectivity of our scoring algorithms. We applaud those companies named to our 2022 list, as they've earned the satisfaction among their customers as well as an impressive market presence," said Godard Abel, co-founder and CEO, G2.

" 6sense is transforming account based marketing and selling . This is what marketers and sellers have been waiting for. Accurate insights and predictions and all the actions you need to orchestrate your end-to-end revenue strategy."

" Fuel ABM and your tech stack with 6sense . 6sense has allowed our team to completely REVolutionize your marketing and sales team's processes for B2B marketing. With 6sense your marketing team will be directly supporting the sales team by surfacing in-marketing accounts and helping qualify them and build new pipeline."

" 6sense enables a modern way to rationalize and manage outreach . My job requires me to cover many different accounts that can be difficult to organize, but 6Sense allows me to prioritize certain accounts based on the intent that a company is exhibiting."

Read more reviews from 6sense customers on G2 here.

About 6sense

The 6sense Account Engagement Platform helps B2B organizations achieve predictable revenue growth by putting the power of AI, big data, and machine learning behind every member of the revenue team. 6sense uncovers anonymous buying behavior, prioritizes accounts for sales and marketing, and enables them to engage resistant buying teams with personalized, multi-channel, multi-touch campaigns. 6sense helps revenue teams know everything they need to know about their buyers so they can easily do anything needed to generate more opportunities, increase deal size, get into opportunities sooner, and compete and win more often. Visit 6sense.com for more information.

SOURCE 6sense