6th Annual Midwest Design Awards Entry Period Now Open

The design-build industry's most authoritative awards program returns to honor the region's top talent

BLOOMINGTON, Minn., May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenspring Media, publisher of Midwest Design magazine, has officially opened entries for the 6th Annual Midwest Design Awards (MDA)—widely regarded as the Midwest's premier recognition program for excellence in residential and commercial design.

Now through 11:59 p.m. on July 31, 2026, architects, builders, remodelers, interior designers, landscape architects, artisans, and creative professionals across the region are invited to submit projects in 73 residential and commercial categories at MidwestDesignAwards.com.

Entries will be evaluated by an independent national panel of judges representing leading voices in design media, academia, and professional practice. Honors include first, second, and third place awards in each category, along with the coveted Best in Show distinction. Winners will be revealed live at the Midwest Design Awards Gala on Dec. 10, 2026, at the DoubleTree by Hilton Bloomington - Minneapolis South.

"The Midwest Design Awards have evolved into far more than a regional competition," says Danielle Fields, editor of Midwest Design. "They have become a definitive benchmark for excellence in the design-build industry—showcasing the extraordinary creativity, craftsmanship, and innovation emerging from the Midwest and placing it on a national stage. Year after year, the caliber of work continues to raise the bar."

Businesses and individuals may submit unlimited entries. Entry fees are $100 per entry for 1-3 submissions, $75 per entry for 4-6, and $50 per entry for 7 or more. In addition, 50% of every entry fee will be rebated as advertising credit toward Midwest Design's Spring 2027 commemorative issue.

Eligible projects must have been completed within the past five years and located in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, North Dakota, or South Dakota, with the exception of the vacation home category which can be located anywhere. Full eligibility requirements and submission guidelines are available at MidwestDesignAwards.com.

As always, the identities of the judges will remain confidential until the gala, continuing the program's longstanding commitment to impartiality and integrity. The panel's expertise spans architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, product design, and related disciplines.

Important Dates

May 14, 2026

Entry portal opens & kickoff happy hour hosted by DWELL44 Modern Design Showroom

July 31, 2026 | 11:59 p.m.

Final submission and payment deadline

September 2026

Finalists notified; gala tickets on sale

October 2026

Midwest Design Awards networking event hosted by California Closets

December 10, 2026

Midwest Design Awards Gala

Spring 2027

Commemorative Midwest Design Awards issue hits newsstands

To Enter

Visit MidwestDesignAwards.com for complete entry details and submission instructions.

All entries must be submitted and paid for by 11:59 p.m. on July 31, 2026.

Contacts

Media Relations:

Danielle Fields, [email protected]

Program Information:

Rick Krueger, [email protected]

Greenspring Media is a 59-year-old multiplatform communications company specializing in the creation and distribution of lifestyle content that connects readers and viewers to advertisers and marketing partners. Greenspring Media publishes over 100 publications, including Minnesota Monthly, Midwest Design, Meetings + Events, and Group Tour magazines; a full service suite of digital services including Google Display and Programmatic Advertising, Paid Social Media Advertising, Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Search Engine Marketing (SEM), Website Remarketing, Video and OTT Advertising, and more; custom publications for the best tourism bureaus, non-profit organizations and key clients; and produces the region's most targeted and qualified events—all of which bring loyal readers and subscribers to clients who understand the value of omnichannel marketing programs in print, digital and face-to-face environments.

SOURCE Greenspring Media