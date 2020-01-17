6th Perinatal Stem Cell Society Congress | Salt Lake City, United States - March 4th-6th, 2020

DUBLIN, Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "6th Perinatal Stem Cell Society Congress" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The International Perinatal Stem Cell Society, Inc. is a non-profit organization founded on the basic principle that stem cells from perinatal tissues contain enormous, untapped life potential to treat many diseases and disorders.



Benefits of Registration

Access to leading-edge research from pioneers across the field.

Networking opportunities to cultivate relationships with relevant and engaged colleagues and organizations.

A unique opportunity to learn from the leading clinicians utilizing cellular therapies in their practices.

Agenda



Thursday, March 5, 2020



7:00 - 8:25 Breakfast in Exhibit Hall



8:25 - 8:30

Kyle Cetrulo

Welcome



8:30 - 9:00

Renee Nordland

How Cord Tissue Change My Son's Life



9:00 - 9:30

Frances Verter, PhD

Clinical Trials with Perinatal Tissues and Cells



9:30 - 10:00

Tomasz Baran MD, MBA

FamiCord's Clinical Experience with WJ Derived Products in Multiple Clinical Applications



10:00 - 10:30 Exhibit Hall Break



10:30 - 11:00

Neil Riordan, PA, PhD

Results From Panama Clinical Trials Using Umbilical Cord MSCs: MultioleSclerosis and Autism



11:00 - 12:00

Joanne Kurtzberg, MD

Extending Perinatal Therapies for the Brain



12:00 - 1:00 Lunch



1:00 - 1:30

Rouzbeh R. Taghizadeh, PhD

Umbilical Cord Tissue Processing Technologies for Perinatal MSC Banking



1:30 - 2:00

Serhiy Forostyak, MD

Perinatal Tissue Derivatives in Tissue Regeneration: From Research to Clinical Applications



2:00 - 2:30

Joshua Hare, MD

Comparison of Umbilical Cord Tissue MSCs and Bone Marrow MSCs



2:30 - 3:00

Rebeca Lim, PhD

Exosome Therapy for Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia - Are We Ready for Cell-free Regenerative Medicine?



3:00 - 3:30 Exhibit Hall Break



3:30 - 4:00

Timothy Ganey, PhD

Quantification of Exosome Product



4:00 - 4:30

Ben Noren

Cell Microencapsulation for Enhanced Regeneration of Tissues



4:30 - 5:00

John Wetherell, PhD

Understand How IP Drives Your Company Decision Making Process



Networking Cocktail Reception & Dinner



Friday, March 6, 2020



7:00 - 8:30 Breakfast in Exhibit Hall



8:30 - 9:00

Dennis Lox, MD

Why A Successful Sports & Regenerative Medicine Specialist Doesn't Use Perinatal Products



9:00 - 9:30

Duncan Ross, PhD

Exosome Characterization and Visualization



9:30 - 10:00

Saadiq F. El-Amin III, MD, PhD

Regenerative Medicine in Elite and Professional Athletes



10:00 - 10:30 Exhibit Hall Break



10:30 - 11:00

Regan Archibald, LAc, FMP, CSSAc

Ending the Pain Crisis with TCM, Peptides and Perinatal Allographs



11:00 - 11:30

Ian White, PhD

Regeneration 101: Amniosomes in Regenerative Medicine



11:30 - 1:00 Lunch



1:00 - 1:30

FDA Representative

An Update on the FDA's Stance on Perinatal Products and the 361 Industry



1:30 - 2:00

Mike Druckman

Regulatory Questions All 361 Companies Should Understand



2:00 - 2:30

Barbara Krutchkoff, PhD FAARM

A Road Map to Compliance



2:30 - 3:00 Panel

FDA Representative

Mike Druckman

Barbara Krutchkoff, PhD

Timothy Ganey, PhD



3:00 - 3:30 Exhibit Hall Break



3:30 - 4:00

Jeremy J. Lim, PhD

Biological Properties of Dehydrated Human Amnion/Chorion Membrane and Umbilical Cord Allografts for Soft Tissue Healing



4:00 - 4:30

Sean Murphy, PhD

Amnion Membrane-Derived Cells and Materials for Skin Wound Treatment



4:30 - 5:00

Ramon Coronado, MSc, PhD

Exosomes to Treat Cancer

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e41eo0

SOURCE Research and Markets

