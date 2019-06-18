$7.1 Bn Fluoroscopy Equipment Markets, 2024 - Increased Adoption of Refurbished Diagnostic Imaging Systems Presents Market Challenges

DUBLIN, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fluoroscopy Equipment Market by Product (Fixed C-arms, Fluoroscopy Systems (Remote Controlled), Mobile C-arms), and Application (Diagnostic (Cardiology, Gastroenterology), Surgical (Orthopedic, Cardiovascular) - Analysis & Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Fluoroscopy Equipment Market is Projected to Reach USD 7.11 Billion by 2024 from USD 5.75 Billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 4.4%.

Growth in the fluoroscopy equipment market can be attributed to the rising geriatric population, growing prevalence of chronic diseases, advantages of FPDs over image intensifiers, the use of fluoroscopy in pain management, reimbursement cuts for analogue radiography systems, and awareness programs, conferences, and funding activities. However, the risk of radiation exposure is expected to limit market growth to a certain extent during the forecast period.

The fixed C-arms segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018.

On the basis of product, the fluoroscopy equipment market is segmented into fixed C-arms, fluoroscopy systems, and mobile C-arms. The fixed C-arms segment accounted for the largest share of the fluoroscopy equipment market in 2018. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing use of fluoroscopic imaging for diagnosis and interventional procedures and technological advancements in fixed C-arms.

The diagnostic applications segment will continue to dominate the fluoroscopy equipment market during the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into diagnostic applications and surgical applications. The diagnostic applications market is further segmented into cardiology, gastroenterology, urology & nephrology, and other diagnostic applications (orthopedics, neurology, and gynecology), while the surgical applications market is further segmented into orthopaedic and trauma surgeries, neurosurgeries, cardiovascular surgeries, gastrointestinal surgeries, and other surgical applications (urologic surgeries, endobronchial and thoracic surgeries, and maxillofacial surgeries).

The diagnostic applications segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the wide use of fluoroscopic imaging in the diagnosis and treatment of conditions such as cardiac disorders, digestive diseases, and kidney diseases; rising geriatric population; and the high burden of CVDs.

The fluoroscopy equipment market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Geographically, the fluoroscopy equipment market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Rest of the World. The Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, primarily due to the growing geriatric population in Japan and China and the healthcare reforms and government initiatives & investments in several APAC countries.



Market Dynamics



Drivers



Advantages of FPDs Over Image Intensifiers

Use of Fluoroscopy in Pain Management

Reimbursement Cuts for Analog Radiography Systems

Rising Geriatric Population and Growing Chronic Disease Prevalence

Awareness Programs, Conferences, and Funding Activities

Restraints

Radiation Exposure

Opportunities

Growing Demand for Data-Integrated Imaging Systems

Challenges

Increased Adoption of Refurbished Diagnostic Imaging Systems

Companies Mentioned



ADANI Systems, Inc.

Agfa-Gevaert Group

Canon Medical Systems

Carestream Health, Inc.

GE Healthcare

Hitachi, Ltd.

Hologic

Lepu Medical Technology

Philips

Shimadzu

Siemens Healthineers

Ziehm Imaging GmbH

