$7.3 Bn EHS Market - Global Forecast to 2022

The global Environment, Health, and Safety (EHS) market size to grow from USD 4.36 Billion in 2017 to USD 7.38 Billion by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.1% during the forecast period.

The major factors driving the growth of the EHS market are stringent guidelines and regulations by government and federal bodies, and rising awareness about EHS among employees and organizations. Furthermore, the increasing number of accidents, especially in mining, energy, construction, and chemical industries, and growing investments by end- users are some of the other factors supporting the overall growth of the EHS market.

The EHS market is segmented on the basis of components (solution and services), verticals, and regions. EHS services are segmented into analytics services; project deployment and implementation services; audit, assessment, and regulatory compliance services; business consulting and advisory services; certification services; and training and support services.

The analytics services segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. These services help organizations in aggregating data from multiple resources and analyzing it for increasing the profit margins. Once the data is uploaded into the EHS analytics system, organizations can view the data in a customizable dashboard, share the data with other organizations, and import the data into an excel sheet to build their own reports.

Primarily, EHS analytics services are cloud-based, and there is no need to connect these services to any external hardware. Contractors, suppliers, and other stakeholders can view and report their data with the help of analytics services. Spatial analysis is useful for providing operational improvements, real-time feedback, and granular insight into opportunities and risks.

The EHS market by verticals is segmented into energy and utilities, healthcare, chemicals and materials, government and defense, construction and engineering, food and beverages, and others (automotive, telecom and IT, and retail). The energy and utilities vertical is expected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period. The vertical is leading with respect to the deployment of EHS solutions.



It has witnessed the significant adoption of EHS solutions, because of the evolving EHS laws, regulations, and standards. EHS solutions ensure regulatory compliance, mitigate operational risks, and quantify and report air emission from utility or energy system processes. The EHS solutions also include sustainability tracking, which takes care of customized KPIs and business metrics.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities In The Global EHS Market

4.2 EHS Market: Top 3 Growing Services

4.3 EHS Market, By Vertical And Region, 2017

4.4 EHS Market, By Region, 2017 Vs. 2022

4.5 Best Markets To Invest (2017-2022)



5 Market Overview

5.1 Overview

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Stringent Government Regulations And Guidelines

5.2.1.2 Rising Awareness Of EHS Among Employees And Organizations

5.2.1.3 Increasing Number Of Accidents, Especially In Mining, Energy, Construction, And Chemical Industries

5.2.1.4 Rising Investment By End-Users

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Complexity Of Standards And Regulations

5.2.2.2 Poor Implementation Of Regulations And Lack Of Corrective Actions

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Acceptance Of International Standards In The Emerging Economies

5.2.3.2 Emergence Of Predictive Analytics And Iot

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Limited Budgets And Resources

5.3 EHS Software Features

5.3.1 Environmental And Occupational Health Management

5.3.2 Energy And Water Management

5.3.3 Waste Management

5.3.4 Air Quality And Compliance Management

5.3.5 Safety Management

5.3.6 Incident And Risk Management



6 EHS Market, By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Solutions

6.3 Services



7 EHS Market, By Service

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Analytics Services

7.3 Project Deployment And Implementation Services

7.4 Business Consulting And Advisory Services

7.5 Audit, Assessment, And Regulatory Compliance Services

7.6 Certification Services

7.7 Training And Support Services



8 EHS Market Analysis, By Vertical

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Energy And Utilities

8.3 Chemicals And Materials

8.4 Healthcare

8.5 Construction And Engineering

8.6 Food And Beverage

8.7 Government And Defense

8.8 Others



9 EHS Market, By Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.3 Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.5 Middle East And Africa

9.6 Latin America



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Competitive Scenario

10.2.1 New Product Launches

10.2.2 Mergers And Acquisitions

10.2.3 Partnerships And Agreements

10.2.4 Market Ranking For The EHS Market, 2017



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Sap

11.2 Enablon

11.3 Etq

11.4 Intelex

11.5 Gensuite

11.6 Enviance

11.7 Cority

11.8 Verisk 3E

11.9 VelocityEHS

11.10 Optial

11.11 Sphera Solutions

11.12 Sitehawk



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/jm7m7p/7_3_bn_ehs?w=5





