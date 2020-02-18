$7.5 Bn Air Compressor Filter and Compressed Air Dryer Market, 2020-2025 - Increasing Use of Class 0 Air in Pharmaceutical Packaging

DUBLIN, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Air Compressor Filter and Compressed Air Dryer Market by Product (Air Dryers (Refrigeration, Desiccant, Deliquescent, Membrane), Air Filters (Particulate, Coalescing, Compressed Intake, Activated Carbon)), Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The air compressor filter and compressed air dryer market was valued at USD 5.4 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 7.5 billion by 2025; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7% from 2020 to 2025.

The tremendous growth of the market can be attributed to the benefits offered by air compressor filters and compressed air dryers such as increasing need to reduce downtime and improve system efficiency, the growing use of compressed air dryers for protecting equipment against hazardous and corrosive environments, and surging demand for air compressor filters as they filter contaminants up to several microns.

The key players in the market include Atlas Copco (Sweden), Ingersoll-Rand (US), Parker-Hannifin (US), Mann+Hummel (Germany), Donaldson Company (US), SPX Flow (US), BOGE Kompressoren (Germany), Kaeser Kompressoren (Germany), Sullair (US), and Sullivan-Palatek (US).

Compressed air dryers accounted for larger share of air compressor filter and compressed air dryer market in 2019



Compressed air dryers have high demand in various industry verticals for the drying of the compressed air stream, as well as setting proper dew point according to prescribed standards. The demand for refrigeration dryers is expected to be high during the forecast period. The market for desiccant dryers is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025.



Automotive industry to hold major share of air compressor filter and compressed air dryer market during forecast period



The automotive industry is one of the largest revenue-generating industries in the world. The automotive industry is expected to flourish in the coming years owing to rising demand from countries such as China, the US, and Germany. Air compressor filters and compressed air dryers are fundamental to the automotive industry. Filters and dryers are used for cabin air filtration, air conditioning, spray painting, laser purging, and are used in air spindles, air bearings, air guns, and pneumatic brakes in automobiles.



North America to be largest market for air compressor filter and compressed air dryer systems during forecast period



The US is a major contributor to the North American air compressor filter and compressed air dryer market. The presence of a large number of manufacturing facilities of automotive and food & beverages industries is expected to drive the air compressor filter and compressed air dryer market in North America.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Compressed Air Filter and Dryer Market, 2020-2025 (USD Billion)

4.2 Compressed Air Filter and Dryer Market, By Product

4.3 Compressed Air Filter and Dryer Market, By Industry and Region

4.4 Compressed Air Filter and Dryer Market, By Geography



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Need to Reduce Downtime and Improve System Efficiency

5.2.1.2 Rising Demand for Compressed Air Solutions From Food & Beverages Industry

5.2.1.3 Growing Use of Compressed Air Dryers for Protecting Equipment Against Hazardous and Corrosive Environments

5.2.1.4 Surging Demand for Compressed Air Filters as They Filter Contaminants Up to Several Microns

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Cost of Maintenance

5.2.2.2 Potential Risk of System Explosion at High Working Pressure

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Use of Class 0 Air in Pharmaceutical Packaging

5.2.3.2 Growing Rate of Industrialization in Developing Nations

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Need for Extremely Controlled Environment

5.2.4.2 Lack of Awareness Regarding Appropriate Use and Application of Compressed Air Filters and Dryers

5.2.4.3 Reluctance of SMEs to Shift From Conventional Air Compression Systems to Compressed Air Systems

5.3 Value Chain Analysis



6 Market Analysis, By Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Compressed Air Dryers

6.2.1 Air Dryers to Account for Larger Size of Compressed Air Filter and Dryer Market From in 2025

6.2.1.1 Refrigeration Dryers

6.2.1.2 Desiccant/Adsorption Dryers

6.2.1.3 Deliquescent Dryers

6.2.1.4 Membrane Dryers

6.3 Compressed Air Filters

6.3.1 Market for Air Filters to Grow at Highest CAGR From 2020 to 2025

6.3.1.1 Particulate Filters

6.3.1.2 Coalescing Filters

6.3.1.3 Compressed Intake Filters

6.3.1.4 Activated Carbon Filters



7 Applications of Compressed Air Filters and Dryers

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Condensed Water Removal

7.2.1 Condensed Water Removal Mechanism

7.3 Oil Removal

7.3.1 Oil Removal Mechanism

7.4 Mist Removal

7.4.1 Mist Removal Mechanism

7.5 Particulate Removal

7.5.1 Particulate Removal Mechanism



8 Compressed Air Filter and Dryer Market, By Industry

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Automotive

8.2.1 Rising Need for Efficient Working of Compressors in Automobiles

8.3 Oil & Gas

8.3.1 Increasing Advancements in Drilling Techniques and Processes of Refinement

8.4 Chemicals

8.4.1 Growing Implementation of Compressed Air Quality Standards

8.5 Power Generation

8.5.1 Surging Demand for High-Quality and Reliable High-Pressure Compressed Air

8.6 Food & Beverages

8.6.1 Escalating Demand for Contaminant-Free Air in Food Industry

8.7 Metal & Machinery

8.7.1 Growing Necessity for Clean and Oil-Free Air Environment in Metal & Machinery Industry

8.8 Pharmaceuticals

8.8.1 Rising Requirements for Compressed Air in Pharmaceutical Applications

8.9 Electronics

8.9.1 Increasing PCB Manufacturing Driving Demand for Oil-Free Compressed Air Filters and Dryers in Electronics Industry

8.10 Others

8.10.1 Compressed Air Filters and Dryers Help Removing Potentially Harmful Moisture in Pulp & Paper, Plastics, and Wood Industries



9 Geographic Analysis

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.1.1 US to Account for Largest Size of Market in North America By 2025

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.2.1 Power Generation Industry in Canada to Aid Market Growth

9.2.3 Mexico

9.2.3.1 Market in Mexico to Grow at Highest CAGR During Forecast Period

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.1.1 Leading Market in Europe in Terms of Size

9.3.2 UK

9.3.2.1 Growing Food & Beverages and Automotive Industries in UK

9.3.3 France

9.3.3.1 Increasing Contribution of Energy Sector in French Market

9.3.4 Italy

9.3.4.1 Growing Manufacturing Sector in Italy to Aid Growth of Compressed Air Filter and Dryer Market

9.3.5 Rest of Europe

9.3.5.1 Rising Concerns for Energy Conservation in Countries in RoE

9.4 APAC

9.4.1 China

9.4.1.1 Leading Market in APAC in Terms of Size

9.4.2 Japan

9.4.2.1 Growing Manufacturing Industry in Japan

9.4.3 India

9.4.3.1 Rising Domestic Spending on Infrastructure Development

9.4.4 Rest of APAC

9.4.4.1 Increasing Growth of Electronics Industry in Rest of APAC

9.5 RoW

9.5.1 South America

9.5.1.1 South America to Lead Compressed Air Filter and Dryer Market in RoW in 2025

9.5.2 Middle East

9.5.2.1 Oil & Gas Sector to Boost Compressed Air Filter and Dryer Market in Middle East

9.5.3 Africa

9.5.3.1 Compressed Air Filter and Dryer Market in Africa to Grow at Highest CAGR During Forecast Period



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Ranking of Players in Compressed Air Filter and Dryer Market

10.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

10.3.1 Visionaries

10.3.2 Dynamic Differentiators

10.3.3 Innovators

10.3.4 Emerging Companies

10.4 Competitive Situations & Trends

10.4.1 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.4.2 Product Launches

10.4.3 Expansions



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Key Players

11.1.1 Atlas Copco

11.1.2 Ingersoll-Rand

11.1.3 Parker-Hannifin

11.1.4 Mann+Hummel

11.1.5 Donaldson Company

11.1.6 SPX Flow

11.1.7 BOGE Kompressoren

11.1.8 Kaeser Kompressoren

11.1.9 Sullair

11.1.10 Sullivan-Palatek

11.2 Right to Win

11.3 Other Key Players

11.3.1 Mikropor

11.3.2 Beko Technologies

11.3.3 Zeks Compressed Air Solutions

11.3.4 Van Air Systems

11.3.5 Ing.Enea Mattei S.p.A.

11.3.6 Precision Filtration Products

11.3.7 Altec Air

11.3.8 Omega Air

11.3.9 ELGI Equipments Ltd.

11.3.10 Walker Filtration



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rglmu0

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

