$7.5+ Bn Irrigation Automation Markets - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, & Forecast 2018-2028

05 Mar, 2024, 14:15 ET
DUBLIN, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Irrigation Automation Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, & Forecast 2018-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Irrigation Automation Market was valued at USD 3.86 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to project impressive growth in the forecast period with a CAGR of 12.21% through 2028, reaching USD 7.56 billion
The process of irrigation using automated systems is referred to as the Irrigation Automation Market. Minimal manual intervention is required for the proper functioning of an automated irrigation system. The Irrigation Automation Market facilitates automatic resolution of every stage in the irrigation process, making it highly beneficial for drip, sprinkler, and surface irrigation systems. By reducing the need for manual labor, this market significantly decreases irrigation costs. Moreover, it is widely adopted due to its ability to conserve water and prevent wastage during irrigation.
To establish a robust Irrigation Automation Market for both agricultural and non-agricultural purposes, hardware components such as controllers, sprinklers, sensors, valves, and other essential elements are indispensable. The government is actively implementing measures to minimize water waste and optimize water usage for irrigation. The Irrigation Automation Market effectively addresses this concern, enabling efficient irrigation of large land areas. Technological advancements are paving the way for further automation in irrigation systems.
Higher Efficiency & Productivity Offered by Automated Irrigation Systems
The global demand for irrigation automation systems is anticipated to witness significant growth, largely driven by the increased efficiency and productivity these systems offer. Automated irrigation systems, by design, optimize water usage, delivering the right amount at the right time. This efficiency not only conserves water resources but also promotes healthier crop growth and yield. Automation further enhances productivity by reducing the need for manual intervention in irrigation processes.
As a result, labor costs and time are significantly minimized, freeing up resources for other vital agricultural tasks. In the face of escalating global food demand, the ability to cultivate more with less resources is an invaluable advantage. Moreover, the integration of advanced technologies like AI and IoT in these systems allows for real-time monitoring and adjustments, further boosting their efficiency and productivity. Therefore, considering the critical role of water and labor efficiency in sustainable agriculture, the demand for automated irrigation systems is set to grow worldwide, thereby fostering the expansion of the irrigation automation market.
Reduction in the Operating Cost for Farmers
The reduction in operating costs for farmers is expected to boost the worldwide demand for irrigation automation significantly. One of the primary challenges faced by farmers today is the rising cost of operations, which includes labor, equipment, fuel, and water. This scenario is where irrigation automation steps in, providing a cost-effective and resource-efficient solution. It helps manage and optimize water usage, reducing waste and thereby decreasing water costs.
The automation enables farmers to precisely control irrigation schedules based on weather conditions, soil type, and crop needs, reducing labor costs associated with manual irrigation. Moreover, the use of automated systems reduces the wear and tear on equipment, thereby extending their lifespan and reducing replacement and repair costs. As these systems become more affordable and accessible, more farmers worldwide are expected to adopt them, looking to decrease their operating costs and increase their overall yield and productivity. Consequently, the global demand for irrigation automation is projected to see a significant upswing.
Key Market Drivers
- R&D investment crucial for innovation in irrigation automation.
- Advances lead to more efficient and reliable irrigation solutions.
- Automation technology optimizes water usage, enhances crop yields.
- Promotes sustainability, addresses water scarcity concerns.
- Develops cost-effective, user-friendly solutions for global farmers.
- Revolutionizes farming practices on a global scale.
- Innovations reshape irrigation automation landscape.
- Efficient water resource allocation improves crop yield, quality.
- Remote control offers convenience, flexibility, reduces manual labor.
- Monitoring systems provide actionable insights for better decision-making.
- Contributes to sustainable farming and climate change mitigation.
- Promising outlook for global demand for irrigation automation.
- Shift towards Smart Agriculture and Precision Farming drives demand.
- Irrigation Automation reduces water wastage, improves crop health.
- Exponential growth expected as sustainable practices gain traction.
- Increased manufacturing makes systems more affordable and accessible.
- Trend underscores move towards efficient, sustainable farming.
- Surge in demand for Lawn & Garden Equipment boosts irrigation automation.
- Consumers seek efficient, sustainable methods for outdoor maintenance.
- Automated systems regulate water usage, reduce labor costs, ensure optimal growth.
- Critical in areas with water scarcity or strict regulations.
- Integration with smart home technology reinforces trend.
Key Market Challenges
- Upfront and ongoing costs can deter adoption, especially for small-scale farmers.
- Maintenance costs significant, offsetting efficiency gains.
- Technical complexity requires specific skills for effective operation.
- Reliable power supply crucial, challenging in remote areas.
- Global demand expected to decline due to lack of technical proficiency.
- Inadequate training and resources hinder effective implementation.
- Complexity discourages investment, potentially leading to damage.
- Bridge skill gap necessary for widespread adoption.
Key Market Trends
Component Insights
- Controller segment dominates, providing crucial role in irrigation.
- Sensors segment projected to grow rapidly, enhancing connectivity.
Irrigation Type Insights
- Drip irrigation leads due to durability, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness.
- Sprinkler irrigation poised for notable growth, offers convenience and efficiency.
- Asia Pacific: Dominant player with vast agricultural lands and climate challenges.
- North America: Significant growth expected with strict regulations and key market players.
- Middle East and Africa: Notable growth driven by advancements in automated systems, addressing water management challenges.
Competitive Landscape
Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the Global Irrigation Automation Market.
- The Toro Company
- Hunter Industries
- Valmont Industries Inc.
- Rain Bird Corporation
- Lindsay Corporation
- Rubicon Water
- Weathermatic
- Nelson Irrigation
- Avanijal Agri Automation Pvt Ltd.
- Irritec S.P.A
Report Scope
Irrigation Automation Market, By Component:
- Controllers
- Sensors
- Weather-Based
- Soil-Based
- Fertigation Sensors
- Valves
- Sprinklers
- Others
Irrigation Automation Market, By System Type:
- Automatic
- Semi-Automatic
Irrigation Automation Market, By Automation Type:
- Time-Based
- Volume-Based
- Real-time Based
- Computer-Based Control System
Irrigation Automation Market, By Irrigation Type:
- Sprinkler
- Drip
- Surface
- Lateral Move
Irrigation Automation Market, By End User:
- Agricultural
- Non-Agricultural
Irrigation Automation Market, By Region:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Germany
- Spain
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- South Korea
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Colombia
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i1sj7j
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article