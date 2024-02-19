7.57% CAGR to be recorded in Radiation Detection and Monitoring Equipment Market from 2022 to 2027- Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The potential growth difference for the radiation detection and monitoring equipment market between 2022 and 2027 is USD 1.66 billion. Get deeper insights into the market size, current market scenario, future growth opportunities, major growth driving factors, the latest trends, and much more. Buy the full report here

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Radiation Detection and Monitoring Equipment Market 2023-2027

Report Coverage Details Page number 170 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.57% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,661.03 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 6.12 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 33% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and France

The demand from healthcare facilities is a key factor driving market growth. As a result of the increased use of radiation-based equipment to diagnose and treat some health problems, there has been an increase in demand for radiation-detecting and monitoring instruments at healthcare facilities. Moreover, initiatives have been taken by organizations such as the International Atomic Energy Agency to ensure that patients treated with radiation beams receive the correct dose.

The high cost of equipment is a significant challenge restricting market growth. Learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read a Free Sample PDF Report Now

The segmentation is by product (dosimeters, survey meters, area monitors, and others ), type (detection, monitoring, and safety ), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The growth by the dosimeters segment will be significant during the forecast period. These equipment are often used in an environment of occupational radiation within the Nuclear Industry. Increasingly, dosimeters are needed for independent verification of the quantities of doses administered during radiation therapy with a view to improving patient security and quality of care due to an increase in demand from different end users.

APAC is estimated to contribute 33% to the growth during the forecast period. View the Free Sample Report for insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report.

Key Companies:

AMETEK Inc., Arktis Radiation Detectors Ltd., ATOMTEX SPE, Berkeley Nucleonics Corp., CNIM SA, Cobham Ltd., Dynasil Corp. of America, ECOTEST, Fortive Corp., Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., International Medcom Inc., James Fisher and Sons Plc, LAURUS Systems, Ludlum Measurements Inc., Mirion Technologies Inc., PCE Holding GmbH, Polimaster LLC, Radiation Detection Co., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

The Radiation Detection, Monitoring, and Safety Market are witnessing significant growth driven by the escalating concerns regarding exposure to radiation and radioactive substances. With stringent regulatory requirements and evolving customer needs, the demand for radiation monitoring equipment is on the rise. This equipment plays a crucial role in monitoring radiation dose and contamination levels in various sectors such as power production, industrial processing, research, and processing, as well as the security sector. Companies are focusing on developing advanced equipment to provide effective protection against radioactive radiations. As the awareness regarding radiation hazards increases, the industry continues to expand, offering enhanced safety measures across diverse industries.

The industry plays a critical role in various sectors like power plants, hospitals, and nuclear medicine facilities. With the increasing electricity demand, hospitals rely on radiation monitoring systems during diagnostic and therapeutic procedures. These systems ensure safety and compliance with regulations. Additionally, for the secure transportation of nuclear medicine to pharmacies, advanced monitoring technology and drones are utilized. Government funding supports the development and deployment of such equipment, addressing concerns about nuclear weapons proliferation. The Federation of American Scientists monitors global nuclear activities, particularly in countries like the United States and Russia. As nuclear facilities expand worldwide, the demand for radiation detection and monitoring equipment continues to grow, emphasizing safety and security measures across industries.

