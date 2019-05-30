$7.69 Bn IV and Oral Iron Drugs Markets - Global Outlook and Forecast 2019-2024

DUBLIN, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "IV and Oral Iron Drugs Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The IV and oral iron drugs market is expected to reach around $7.69 million by 2024, growing at a CAGR of about 11% during 2018-2024.

The IV and oral iron drugs market is expected to be driven by multiple factors such as expanding the pool of target population with iron deficiency, the high demand for non-dextran IV iron therapeutics, the increasing demand for iron drugs among dialysis and non-dialysis patients, and the commercial availability of branded iron therapeutics.

The growing prevalence of iron deficiency is driving vendors, government organizations, and healthcare professionals to increase awareness about iron replacement therapies. This is expected to impact the IV and oral iron drugs market significantly. Several types of research and clinical studies have confirmed that early diagnosis and prompt treatment improves the quality of life and physical condition of IDA patients and alleviates fatigue and cognitive deficits. Further, the expected commericlization of branded IV drugs such as Feraccru, Monofer, and Injectafer in newer markets will contribute to the growth of the global IV and oral iron drugs market.

Currently, the IV and oral iron drugs market is scaling new heights due to the increase in strategic collaborations and licensing opportunities. These strategic partnerships and in-licensing/out-licensing opportunities will allow key players to gain competitive advantage and increase geographical reach. Further, they will also reduce R&D expenses and offer scope for easy market access among geographies. Originator companies are partnering with large and medium-sized, regional and local, and biotechnology companies to increase the penetration of IV and oral iron drugs worldwide. They are also opting for strategic alliances to receive additional funds for the continued commercialization of drugs among geographies.



IV and Oral Iron Drugs Market: Segmentation



This market research report includes a detailed segmentation of the market by Route of Administration (ROA), application, and geography. The IV and oral iron drugs market by ROA can be segmented into oral iron drugs and intravenous (IV) iron drugs. The oral iron drugs segment captured more than half of the market in 2018. Oral iron drugs are generally used as the first line of treatment to overcome iron deficiency among children, adults, especially pregnant women. The IV iron drugs market is growing at a faster rate due to expected launches of several branded IV iron drugs in the medicine market.



One of the major factors for the significant growth for IV iron drugs is the increased uptake of branded IV drugs in the US and European markets. Hence, the rising global medicine and healthcare expenditure and the accurate and convenient access to IV iron dosages are expected to drive IV and oral iron drugs market during the forecast period. The IV and oral iron drugs market by application is segmented into nephrology, OBGYN, surgeries, gastroenterology, oncology, and heart failure. In 2018, the nephrology segment accounted for a share of more than half of the IV and oral iron drugs market.



The availability of approved prescription iron drugs and the increased demand for IV iron drugs, especially in developed economies for treating ID/IDA in CKD patients are further driving market growth. Over the past few years, the IV and oral iron drugs market has witnessed new IV iron formulations such as iron sucrose. It is replacing high molecular weight iron dextran, especially in dialysis patients. The OBGYN segment constituted around one-third share of the IV and oral iron drugs market in 2018. Also, the IV and oral iron drugs market for gastroenterology is growing at a significant rate and is likely to increase at a similar pace during the forecast period due to the increased need for iron drugs among patients with GI diseases such as IBD and celiac disease.



Key Vendor Analysis



The IV and oral iron drugs market is characterized by the presence of a few global and many regional and local players. The vendors are offering branded oral and IV iron drugs, which are generating significant revenues, especially Europe and the US. Therefore, the IV and oral iron drugs market has huge growth potential for branded drugs in these markets. The demand for branded drugs is low in many developing and low-income countries due to the availability of low-cost generic drugs, especially oral iron drugs.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of the study

4.4 Market Segments



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at A Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Iron Deficiency: An Overview

7.1.1 Symptoms of ID

7.1.2 Causes of ID

7.1.3 Treatment



8 Market Dynamics

8.1 Market Growth Enablers

8.1.1 Expanding Population Pool with Iron Deficiency

8.1.2 High Demand for Non-dextran IV Iron Therapeutics

8.1.3 Rising Demand Among Dialysis and Non-dialysis Patients

8.2 Market Growth Restraints

8.2.1 Adverse Events Associated with Oral & IV Iron Drugs

8.2.2 Presence of Alternative Options for Treating ID and IDA

8.2.3 Availability of Low-cost Generic Iron Drugs

8.3 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3.1 Investigational Iron Drugs and Expected Approvals in Newer Markets

8.3.2 Increase in Strategic Collaborations and Licensing Opportunities

8.3.3 Availability of Branded Iron Therapeutics and Expanded Indication Approvals



9 Global IV & Oral Iron Drugs Market

9.1 Market Overview

9.2 Market Size & Forecast

9.3 Five Forces Analysis



10 By Route Of Administration

10.1 Market snapshot & Growth Engine

10.2 Market Overview

10.3 Oral Iron Drugs

10.4 IV Iron Drugs



11 By Application

11.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

11.2 Market Overview

11.3 Nephrology

11.4 Obstetrics and Gynecology (OBGYN)

11.5 Surgeries

11.6 Gastroenterology

11.7 Oncology

11.8 Heart failure



12 By Geography

12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

12.2 Market Overview



Competitive Landscape



Leading Vendors

Daiichi Sankyo Company

Vifor Pharma

Other Prominent Vendors

Akebia Therapeutics

Business Overview

Major Product Offerings

Allergan

AMAG Pharmaceuticals

AOP Orphan Pharmaceuticals

Pharmacosmos

Sanofi

Shield Therapeutics

Other Vendors

AZAD Pharma

Cirondrugs

MEDICE

Pfizer

Salveo Lifecare

Sunny Pharmaceutical



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dqd0cb

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

