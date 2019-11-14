7-Eleven Adds Sliders to Hot Foods Menu in DFW

"The new 7-Eleven sliders are craveable comfort food – great as a mini-meal or hearty snack and easy to grab and eat on the run," said Bob Frey, Director of Product Development at 7-Eleven. "Customers can choose a single slider or mix and match their favorites depending on how hungry they are. All of our grab-n-go hot foods are developed with the needs of customers' in mind – whether they're feeding a family or just themselves, picking up something to take to a party or eating in the car."

The three 7-Eleven ready-to-eat slider varieties are:

Cheeseburger : Loaded with an all-beef patty, sharp cheddar cheese, fire-roasted onions and signature secret sauce

: Loaded with an all-beef patty, sharp cheddar cheese, fire-roasted onions and signature secret sauce Pulled Pork : Filled with pulled pork slow-smoked over mesquite wood, blended with American-favorite Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ Sauce and topped with sliced pickles

: Filled with pulled pork slow-smoked over mesquite wood, blended with American-favorite Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ Sauce and topped with sliced pickles Smoked Turkey : Turkey breast flavored with a special blend of spices and slow-smoked over hickory wood, served with a tangy jalapeño ranch sauce

While the sandwiches are served hot and ready to eat, customers can customize theirs for free at the condiment bar by adding tomatoes, jalapeños or an assortment of other toppings.

The "snackification" of America continues, as eating just three square meals – breakfast, lunch and dinner – increasingly becomes a rarity. Now most Americans snack their way through the day, replacing large meals with smaller, snack-sized, mini-meals. A 2019 snacking study reports that nearly every American adult snacks at least once a day, with 70 percent snacking more than twice a day.

"People are busy and grabbing a bite when they can to eat at their desk, in their car or when they have a moment to spare," Frey said. "7-Eleven has long been a beverage and snack destination, and two out of three of our customers also purchase something to eat along with their drink. A slider, piece of pizza, mini-tacos, chicken wings or tenders can be a hearty snack to tide you over or, with a salad or cut fruit, a quick and easy meal. Sliders are a great addition to our hot foods menu and we think this little sandwich will have a lot of big fans."

About 7-Eleven, Inc.

7‑Eleven, Inc. is the premier name and largest chain in the convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7‑Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 69,000 stores in 17 countries, including 11,800 in North America. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7‑Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. 7‑Eleven offers customers industry-leading private brand products under the 7-Select™ brand including healthy options, decadent treats and everyday favorites, at an outstanding value. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards® loyalty program, place an order in the 7NOW® delivery app in 28 participating markets, or rely on 7-Eleven for bill payments, self-service lockers and other convenient services. Find out more online at www.7-Eleven.com, via the 7Rewards customer loyalty platform on the 7-Eleven mobile app, or on social media at Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

