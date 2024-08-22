Fans can score 711 days of free coffee by getting inked on August 28 in NYC

IRVING, Texas , Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- America's daily coffee routine is about to get rocked. On August 28, 7-Eleven, Inc. will debut an exclusive Anniversary Blend of Green Day's coffee brand, Punk Bunny Coffee, at 7-Eleven®, Speedway® and Stripes® stores nationwide for a limited time. This epic collaboration was brewed up to commemorate the 60th anniversary of 7-Eleven originating the idea of freshly brewed coffee in to-go cups and the 30th anniversary of Green Day's breakout album.

7-Eleven, Inc. and Green Day Announce Launch of Exclusive Anniversary Blend of Band’s Punk Bunny Coffee to Celebrate 60 Years of 7-Eleven’s To-Go Coffee Fans can score 711 days of free coffee by getting inked on August 28 in NYC

To celebrate the launch, 7-Eleven and Punk Bunny are offering the chance to win big by honoring the tradition of Green Day fans solidifying their fandom in ink – with a twist. On August 28 starting at 8:00 a.m. ET, the first 50 fans to show up at 7-Eleven at 800 6th Ave in New York City and get inked with a custom 7-Eleven x Punk Bunny tattoo will receive free 7-Eleven coffee for 711 days.* The unique, semi-permanent tattoo is designed by Lady Cobra, a fellow Bay Area native and tattoo artist who will be on-site at the event inking some fans herself.

"This year, we celebrate the 60th anniversary of 7-Eleven as the first national retailer to offer freshly brewed coffee in to-go cups, making us the OG To-Go coffee destination," said Dennis Phelps, Senior Vice President, Merchandising (Vault & Proprietary Beverages) at 7-Eleven. "What better way to celebrate than by teaming up with Punk Bunny to bring new and exclusive coffee options to our customers and offering a one-of-a-kind coffee experience?"

The Punk Bunny Coffee Anniversary Blend is the perfect way to start the day off with a bang, featuring hints of citrus to awaken the senses along with undertones of rich stone fruit. The warm cocoa with a gentle hint of spice finish creates a multi-layered coffee experience. In addition to the exclusive Anniversary Blend roast, Punk Bunny is bringing Fair Trade Certified coffee to 7-Eleven with bagged blends and K-Cups of the Sound Check and Last Ride In roasts, available in stores. Fans across the country can score a limited-edition Punk Bunny-inspired collectible refill mug in 7-Eleven and Speedway stores while supplies last.

"When we first came together as a band back in high school, the 7-Eleven in our hometown was our go-to spot," said Billie Joe Armstrong, frontman of Green Day. "As we celebrate the anniversaries of two of our biggest albums, it's a full circle moment to have our coffee company Punk Bunny available at 7-Eleven stores."

Not in New York City, but still want to show your fandom? Punk Bunny Coffee has teamed up with 7-Eleven's online merch shop, 7Collection™ to create a capsule of limited-time merch to celebrate the collaboration. The capsule includes co-branded tees, totes and stickers.

"As a Green Day fan myself, I am particularly excited to share this collaboration with our customers," said Marissa Jarratt, Executive Vice President & Chief Marketing and Sustainability Officer. "The addition of Punk Bunny to the 7-Eleven coffee lineup continues our commitment to bring new, exclusive items to stores. Together with Punk Bunny, we hope to excite coffee and music fans everywhere and celebrate 60 years of our to-go coffee."

*Tattoos are only available to the first Fifty (50) Participants. First come, first served. Void where prohibited. Open to legal residents of the 50 US & DC, 21 & older and present in New York City, NY on 8/28/24. Begins 8:00 AM ET on 8/28/24 and ends 4:00 PM ET on 8/28/24. Visit rules.dja.com/punkbunny7eleven for full T&C's.

About 7-Eleven, Inc.

7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name in the U.S. convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven® stores, 7-Eleven, Inc. operates and franchises Speedway®, Stripes®, Laredo Taco Company® and Raise the Roost® Chicken and Biscuits locations. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7-Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. 7-Eleven offers customers industry-leading private brand products at outstanding value. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards® and Speedy Rewards® loyalty programs with more than 80 million members, place an order in the 7NOW® delivery app in over 95% of the convenience retailer's footprint, or rely on 7-Eleven for other convenient services. Find out more online at www.7-eleven.com.

About Punk Bunny Coffee

Punk Bunny Coffee, formerly Oakland Coffee Works, was founded in 2023 by Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt, and Tré Cool. The brand builds on the core values of the Oakland Coffee brand, which was established a decade ago, to provide carefully curated organic, Fair Trade Certified coffee with an emphasis on sustainability and community. Punk Bunny Coffee have also partnered with Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) as part of both brands' shared commitment to sustainability. Green Day and Punk Bunny's Fueled by Love Initiative will take a portion of profits from every bag or pod of Punk Bunny Coffee sold and distribute it equally to this year's charity partners: One Tree Planted, Oceana, Keep Memory Alive, Eat. Learn. Play, and the Ron Finley Project. Adam Devine, Rachael Ray, and other high-profile friends are investors. Consumer packaging goods expert Paul Smucker Wagstaff also serves as an investor, advisor, and board member.

About Green Day

Formed in 1986 in Berkeley, CA, Green Day is one of the world's best-selling bands of all time, with more than 75 million records sold worldwide and 10 billion cumulative audio/visual streams. The five-time Grammy Award-winning Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees released their breakout album Dookie in 1994, which sold over 10 million and achieved 10x Platinum Diamond status, is widely credited with popularizing and reviving mainstream interest in punk rock, catapulting a career-long run of #1 hit singles. Entertainment Weekly calls Green Day, "The most influential band of their generation," while Rolling Stone attests, "Green Day have inspired more young bands to start than any act this side of Kiss, and that doesn't seem to be changing." In 2004, Green Day released the rock opera American Idiot which captured the nation's attention, selling more than 8 million copies in the U.S. alone and taking home the Grammy Award for Best Rock Album. Mojo declared "It's exhilarating stuff, the kind of record that sets new parameters as to what is possible from a punk rock'n'roll band in the 21st century." In 2010, a stage adaptation of American Idiot debuted on Broadway to critical and commercial acclaim. Released in 2020, Green Day's thirteenth studio album Father Of All... debuted at #1 on Billboard's Album Sales Chart and #1 in both the U.K. and Australia. Pitchfork declared, "Green Day's most fetching and youthful songs in ages. The trio sounds reinvigorated, more like hungry newcomers staking their claim." In July 2021, Green Day embarked on The Hella Mega Tour (w/ Fall Out Boy & Weezer). The global tour included 29 sold-out stadium gigs – including renowned venues like London Stadium and Los Angeles' Dodger Stadium. On January 19, '24, the band released their highly anticipated 14th studio album, Saviors, which includes hit singles, "The American Dream Is Killing Me," which reached #1 on Billboard Rock & Alternative Airplay, and "Dilemma." The album debuted at #1 on seven different Billboard charts and marked their fifth #1 in the UK. Saviors received widespread critical praise, with Rolling Stone describing it as "huge songs and snotty satire for a world on fire," while The New York Times hailed it as "a decisive, even overdetermined return to form." The New Yorker summed it up best with "It's Green Day's world now." Green Day is currently on their massive global stadium tour – The Saviors Tour – where they play Dookie and American Idiot in their entirety, along with other Saviors cuts and fan favorites. The tour will conclude on September 28 at Petco Park in San Diego.

