7-Eleven and Indoor Vertical Farm Plenty Expand Sustainable Offerings in Fresh Produce

IRVING, Texas, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, 7-Eleven, Inc., announced a new venture with Plenty Unlimited Inc., an innovative leader in indoor vertical farming, to further its commitment to sustainability through the availability of fresh, sustainably grown produce in 7-Eleven® locations throughout California.

This is a significant step for 7-Eleven in providing customers with high-quality, locally grown produce that meets rigorous sustainability standards. Plenty's industry-leading indoor vertical farming technology not only creates fresh produce that can be harvested with peak-season flavor year-round but also champions efficiency and environmental stewardship. Their certified pesticide-free leafy greens use just 1% of the land typically required by traditional farms to achieve yields up to 350 times greater per acre. Plenty's innovative approach also significantly reduces water usage by up to 90% compared to traditional farming, employing only a fraction of the water per kilogram of leafy greens produced.

"We are thrilled to introduce Plenty to our salad offerings and bring their innovative and sustainable approach to fresh produce to our customers," said Marissa Jarratt, Chief Marketing and Sustainability Officer at 7-Eleven. "As part of 7-Eleven's Good Made Easy approach, we are continuing to find opportunities to offer products that not only meet our customers' expectations for quality and convenience but also contribute positively to environmental sustainability at scale."

7-Eleven will offer lettuce from Plenty's Compton, California indoor farm in salads sold at 1,300 stores across California. Customers can enjoy these fresh, pesticide-free greens alongside premium ingredients in two classic salad options:

California Cobb Salad: Featuring Plenty's Crispy Lettuce, topped with white meat chicken, sliced egg, grape tomatoes, applewood bacon, and a cheddar & Monterey Jack cheese blend, served with ranch dressing.

Chicken Caesar Salad: Prepared with Plenty's Crispy Lettuce, white meat chicken, parmesan cheese, crunchy croutons, parmesan cheese crisps, and a lemon wedge, accompanied by classic Caesar dressing.

"Our team is always on the lookout for ways to innovate and introduce new products that our customers can feel good about purchasing," said Deanna Hall, Senior Product Director at 7-Eleven. "Introducing Plenty to our salad offerings in California is just one of the many ways we're continuing to evolve our fresh food to satisfy customer preferences."

"We're proud to be working with 7-Eleven to bring sustainably grown produce into the heart of communities across California," said Dana Worth, SVP, Commercial at Plenty. "Expanding our footprint into convenience stores with 7-Eleven marks an important milestone in making fresh, locally grown produce more accessible and we look forward to continued collaboration with 7-Eleven to offer customers convenient, fresh products."

About 7-Eleven, Inc.

7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name in the U.S. convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven® stores, 7-Eleven, Inc. operates and franchises Speedway® , Stripes® , Laredo Taco Company® and Raise the Roost® Chicken and Biscuits locations. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7-Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. 7-Eleven offers customers industry-leading private brand products at outstanding value. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards® and Speedy Rewards® loyalty programs with more than 80 million members, place an order in the 7NOW® delivery app in over 95% of the convenience retailer's footprint, or rely on 7-Eleven for other convenient services. Find out more online at www.7-eleven.com .

About Plenty

Plenty is rewriting the rules of agriculture through its technology platform that can grow fresh produce almost anywhere in the world, year-round, with peak-season quality and up to 350x more yield per acre than conventional farms. Plenty farms are the world's highest-efficiency system for converting electricity into fresh fruits and vegetables. Plenty's proprietary approach is designed to preserve the world's natural resources, make fresh produce available to all communities and create resilience in our food systems against weather, location, pests and climate impacts. Plenty operates the world's most advanced indoor farm in Compton, California, and is currently building the world's first vertical farm to grow strawberries indoors at scale near Richmond, Virginia; its first international farm in Abu Dhabi; and the world's largest vertical farming research center in Laramie, Wyoming. For more information, visit www.plenty.ag .

SOURCE 7-Eleven, Inc.