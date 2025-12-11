7-Eleven, Inc. Turns Holiday Cheer into Festive Gear with New Seasonal Merch Collection

7-Eleven, Inc.

Dec 11, 2025, 07:11 ET

Fans can celebrate the holidays in true 7-Eleven® style with new pieces designed to brighten the season

IRVING, Texas, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 7-Eleven, Inc.'s sleigh just pulled up with the season's merriest merch drop. The world's largest convenience retailer is unwrapping its festive holiday capsule from 7Collection, the brand's online merch store. Packed with cozy classics, nostalgic nods and a dash of holiday spirit, this limited-edition lineup lets fans rep their love for 7-Eleven® from head to mistletoe, featuring:

  • Holiday Knits: Warm up in festive knit sweaters bursting with 7-Eleven flair, featuring playful nods to fan-favorite treats like Slurpee® drinks and Big Bite® hot dogs.
  • Deck The Halls: Bring the holiday magic to life with 7-Eleven themed décor like the 2025 Collectible Mini Village 7-Eleven Store, a glowing store replica made to shine in any holiday village display. Or, add a festive touch with the Retro Sign String Lights that instantly warms up any space.
  • Finishing Touches: Fans can elevate their holiday looks with snack-inspired accessories, including the new Big Bite Hot Dog Socks and Pizza Socks that are sure to spark an appetite. Or, check out the Retro Necktie and add the classic 7-Eleven orange, red, and green stripes to any holiday outfit. 

Plus, 7Collection is spreading even more joy by offering 50% off select items now through the end of the year, making it the perfect time to stock up on presents or playful winter basics.** Can't decide what to gift? Participating 7-Eleven, Speedway® and Stripes® stores offer gift cards that make the perfect pick for fans of coffee, snack runs and convenient fuel-ups.

*Limited time only, while supplies last. Available exclusively on 7Collection.com. ©2025 7-Eleven, Inc. All rights reserved.

**Valid from 12/2/25 – 12/31/25. Offers available at 7Collection.com onlyEnjoy 50% off select items. Discounts apply to qualifying products only, while supplies last. If you are not satisfied with your purchase, we offer a 30-day return and exchange policy starting from the date your item is received. ©2025 7-Eleven, Inc. All rights reserved

About 7-Eleven, Inc.
7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name in the U.S. convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven® stores, 7-Eleven, Inc. operates and franchises Speedway®, Stripes®, Laredo Taco Company® and Raise the Roost® Chicken and Biscuits locations. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7-Eleven offers customers fresh, high-quality and convenient food options like sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. 7-Eleven also offers customers industry-leading packaged products at an outstanding value with its 7-Select private brand. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards® and Speedy Rewards® loyalty programs, which have more than 100 million members. Customers can also place an order in the 7NOW® delivery app with real-time tracking and delivery typically in about 30 minutes, subject to driver availability, weather and traffic conditions. Find out more online at www.7-eleven.com

