7-Eleven, Inc. Turns Holiday Cheer into Festive Gear with New Seasonal Merch Collection

Fans can celebrate the holidays in true 7-Eleven® style with new pieces designed to brighten the season

IRVING, Texas, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 7-Eleven, Inc.'s sleigh just pulled up with the season's merriest merch drop. The world's largest convenience retailer is unwrapping its festive holiday capsule from 7Collection™, the brand's online merch store. Packed with cozy classics, nostalgic nods and a dash of holiday spirit, this limited-edition lineup lets fans rep their love for 7-Eleven® from head to mistletoe, featuring:

Fans can celebrate the holidays in true 7-Eleven® style with new pieces designed to brighten the season Fans can celebrate the holidays in true 7-Eleven® style with new pieces designed to brighten the season

Holiday Knits : Warm up in festive knit sweaters bursting with 7-Eleven flair, featuring playful nods to fan-favorite treats like Slurpee ® drinks and Big Bite ® hot dogs.

Warm up in festive knit sweaters bursting with 7-Eleven flair, featuring playful nods to fan-favorite treats like Slurpee drinks and Big Bite hot dogs. Deck The Halls: Bring the holiday magic to life with 7-Eleven themed décor like the 2025 Collectible Mini Village 7-Eleven Store, a glowing store replica made to shine in any holiday village display. Or, add a festive touch with the Retro Sign String Lights that instantly warms up any space.

Bring the holiday magic to life with 7-Eleven themed décor like the 2025 Collectible Mini Village 7-Eleven Store, a glowing store replica made to shine in any holiday village display. Or, add a festive touch with the Retro Sign String Lights that instantly warms up any space. Finishing Touches: Fans can elevate their holiday looks with snack-inspired accessories, including the new Big Bite Hot Dog Socks and Pizza Socks that are sure to spark an appetite. Or, check out the Retro Necktie and add the classic 7-Eleven orange, red, and green stripes to any holiday outfit.

Plus, 7Collection is spreading even more joy by offering 50% off select items now through the end of the year, making it the perfect time to stock up on presents or playful winter basics.** Can't decide what to gift? Participating 7-Eleven, Speedway® and Stripes® stores offer gift cards that make the perfect pick for fans of coffee, snack runs and convenient fuel-ups.

*Limited time only, while supplies last. Available exclusively on 7Collection.com. ©2025 7-Eleven, Inc. All rights reserved.

**Valid from 12/2/25 – 12/31/25. Offers available at 7Collection.com only. Enjoy 50% off select items. Discounts apply to qualifying products only, while supplies last. If you are not satisfied with your purchase, we offer a 30-day return and exchange policy starting from the date your item is received. ©2025 7-Eleven, Inc. All rights reserved

About 7-Eleven, Inc.

7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name in the U.S. convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven® stores, 7-Eleven, Inc. operates and franchises Speedway®, Stripes®, Laredo Taco Company® and Raise the Roost® Chicken and Biscuits locations. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7-Eleven offers customers fresh, high-quality and convenient food options like sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. 7-Eleven also offers customers industry-leading packaged products at an outstanding value with its 7-Select™ private brand. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards® and Speedy Rewards® loyalty programs, which have more than 100 million members. Customers can also place an order in the 7NOW® delivery app with real-time tracking and delivery typically in about 30 minutes, subject to driver availability, weather and traffic conditions. Find out more online at www.7-eleven.com.

SOURCE 7-Eleven, Inc.