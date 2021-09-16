7-Eleven and Riot Grrrl Band, Froggy, Release "Cheesiest" Music Video Ever

Instead of just giving the video a reshare and a comment, 7-Eleven took their social response to a new level. To applaud Froggy's creativity and honor their extreme love of nachos, 7-Eleven and Froggy worked together to produce a professional music video of the song – all on the convenience retailer's dime. The "7-Eleven Nachos" video has officially dropped across 7-Eleven's Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and TikTok channels.

But this is nacho typical music video. For one, it's cheesy— really cheesy. Like 200 pounds of decadent nacho cheese, cheesy. Bandmates Morgan, Brooke, and Fiona are rocking signature black leather jackets with a cheesy style twist. As an ode to the song's original Instagram video, the video was shot at their hometown Doylestown 7-Eleven® store, with local customers and the band's personal friends and family appearing as extras.

"Froggy's song is over-the-top enthusiastic about their love for 7-Eleven nachos," said 7-Eleven Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, Marissa Jarratt. "It perfectly personifies our 'Take it to Eleven' campaign that celebrates the wild ways our customers make us a part of their daily lives. The music video is our thank-you to Froggy for creatively celebrating something we both love."

The video also celebrates the return of 7-Eleven's new and improved nacho cheese, which brings back the traditional style and classic taste by popular demand.

"The song started for fun when we went to 7-Eleven one day to get Nachos," said Brooke, Froggy bass player and songwriter. "It's so cool to see that the brand actually loved it and wanted to film a professional video with us in our hometown."

Getting hungry after watching the video? 7-Eleven nacho-lovers can customize their tortilla chips with hot melted cheese and chili sauce, jalapeños, salsa, diced tomatoes, onions, and pico de gallo from the condiment bar at no additional cost. Don't forget nacho cheese also makes a great topping for a Big Bite® hot dog.

Customers ready to take their love of 7-Eleven and its nacho cheese to Eleven are encouraged to join 7Rewards® for exclusive offers and other discounts. With 50 million members and counting, 7Rewards is the popular proprietary loyalty program found in the 7-Eleven app, where customers can earn and redeem points on most purchases – including 7-Eleven Nachos.

About 7–Eleven, Inc.

