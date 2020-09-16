7-Eleven Celebrates 25th Anniversary of Operation Chill®

"With a simple Slurpee coupon, the Operation Chill program lets local officers connect with kids and recognize their good behavior, which is essential to creating long-term positive relationships," said 7-Eleven President and CEO Joe DePinto. "Since 1995, 7-Eleven distributed millions of Slurpee drink coupons to kids across the country. The program's success over 25 years is a powerful testament to the importance of making these community connections – both for 7-Eleven and public safety officers."

This year, 7-Eleven will issue approximately 1.5 million Slurpee drink coupons to more than 1,100 law enforcement agencies that will, in turn, be distributed to the community's kids. Each coupon can be redeemed for one Slurpee* drink at participating 7-Eleven® stores. Although the reasons for being rewarded vary – wearing a helmet while riding a bike, picking up litter or holding the door open – the end result is the same for every youngster: a free Slurpee drink and encouragement for being a good kid.

"As police officers, the relationships we share with the community are extremely important," said Washington D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham. "Community engagement campaigns and events provide us with the opportunity to further strengthen our connection with the citizens we serve. The Operation Chill program is a great way for us to bond with the youth in our city over a Slurpee drink."

Big-city departments and small-town forces alike use the Slurpee drink coupons to enhance relationships with the young people of their cities by rewarding them for good deeds, constructive activities and acts of kindness. All participants are encouraged to follow local city and state COVID-19 guidelines during Operation Chill.

The program was founded in Philadelphia with a goal to give law enforcement officers a positive way to interact with children and teens. Since inception in 1995, Operation Chill has expanded to hundreds of cities across the country, donating more than 23 million Operation Chill coupons to U.S. law enforcement agencies in 7-Eleven communities.

* Redeemable for one medium Slurpee drink at participating 7-Eleven® stores.

About 7-Eleven, Inc.

Are you still reading this? Awesome. Most people stop when they get to the small print. But not you! You get to read the cool stuff. 7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name and largest chain in the convenience-retailing industry. They don't like to brag, but they invented convenience stores. For real. Google it. Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 70,000 stores in 17 countries, including 11,800 in North America. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7-Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. Mmmmm, tacos. 7-Eleven offers customers industry-leading private brand products under the 7-Select™ brand including healthy options, decadent treats, and everyday favorites, at an outstanding value. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards® loyalty program with more than 34 million members, place an order in the 7NOW® delivery app in over 1,300 participating cities, or rely on 7-Eleven for bill payment service, self-service lockers and other convenient services. Find out more online at www.7-Eleven.com, via the 7Rewards customer loyalty platform on the 7-Eleven mobile app, or on social media at Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Also, they trademarked the word "Brainfreeze." No lie. Thanks for sticking with this. You're unstoppable.

