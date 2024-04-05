7-Eleven Celebrates 60 Years of Coffee with Free Cups of Joe for the Competition

The originator of to-go coffee kicks off a year-long celebration of its milestone anniversary with a new activation, cup design and exclusive coffee blends

IRVING, Texas, April 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 7-Eleven, Inc., the OG TO-GO SINCE 1964™, is celebrating a milestone achievement of 60 years as the originator of fresh-brewed coffee in to-go cups. To kick things off, the world's largest convenience retailer is bringing something extra special to the location where the brand sells the most coffee – Long Island, N.Y.

From April 7 to April 11 between 4 a.m. to 7:11 a.m. local time, Long Island coffee baristas who work at rival chains can visit any participating 7-Eleven to enjoy a free large coffee before their morning shift.* The brand sees and appreciates those who trek to work at 4 a.m. to fuel all our commutes. Before any other coffee shop opens its doors, there's only one place: 7-Eleven—the place that fuels the people who fuel all of us.

In 1964, 7-Eleven began selling coffee by the cup, a move that revolutionized the 7-Eleven brand and entire coffee industry by introducing the concept of coffee to-go cups to customers nationwide. Since that pivotal moment, 7-Eleven has been a leader in commuter coffee culture, giving customers a way to experience their favorite brew on the go. Over the years, 7-Eleven has expanded its coffee offerings to meet the constant evolving consumer preferences and industry trends – like specialty coffee, most recently unveiling the brand's first flavored cold brews and self-service coffee stations.

"Since the introduction of our iconic to-go coffee cup six decades ago, 7-Eleven has provided customers with hot, fresh coffee around the clock," said Dennis Phelps, Senior Vice President, Merchandising (Vault & Proprietary Beverages). "As we celebrate this anniversary, we want to extend our heartfelt gratitude to our loyal coffee customers who have made us a part of their daily routine over all these years – as well as the baristas who fuel us daily. We look forward to continuing to serve our customers and communities for many years to come."

And this is just the beginning. 7-Eleven is inviting customers to join in on a year-long celebration of all things coffee – including a new creative campaign, a new cup design commemorating the 60th Anniversary and exclusive coffee blends that will be dripping with nostalgia.

Customers can enjoy freshly brewed coffee delivered anytime, anywhere with 7NOW® Delivery. 7NOW Delivery is available throughout the U.S. with real-time tracking that lets customers know when to expect their orders, typically in about 30 minutes. The 7NOW Delivery app can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play, or by visiting 7NOW.com.

*Available only at participating Long Island locations. Offer valid for any employees in uniform (not only coffee workers). Valid from 4am to 7:11am on 4/7-4/11/24.

About 7-Eleven, Inc.

7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name in the U.S. convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven® stores, 7-Eleven, Inc. operates and franchises Speedway®, Stripes®, Laredo Taco Company® and Raise the Roost® Chicken and Biscuits locations. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7-Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. 7-Eleven offers customers industry-leading private brand products at outstanding value. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards® and Speedy Rewards® loyalty programs with more than 80 million members, place an order in the 7NOW® delivery app in over 95% of the convenience retailer's footprint, or rely on 7-Eleven for other convenient services. Find out more online at www.7-eleven.com.

