7-Eleven Celebrates 94th Birthday the Entire Month of July

Whether it's appropriate for a 94-year-old brand to get up to these kinds of shenanigans or not, 7-Eleven doesn't seem to care. A year older than both Mickey Mouse and the YoYo, 7-Eleven continues to buck standard birthday traditions by insisting on giving gifts rather than getting them. Although the brand says that, just like last year, it's spreading out the birthday celebration to avoid having millions of Americans crowded around Slurpee machines on a single day, it's obvious that they also just love to party for days.

Whatever the motive, on July 1, 7-Eleven will drop one FREE SMALL Slurpee drink coupon* into the accounts of all 7Rewards® loyalty app members. The personalized offer is redeemable the entire month of July, so customers can get their birthday present from 7-Eleven when it's convenient for them.

"7-Eleven's birthday falls in the middle of Brainfreeze SZN," said 7-Eleven Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Marissa Jarratt. "Or as some people call it, summer. Regardless, it's a perfect time for a freezing cold drink and we like to celebrate it with Slurpee drinks, our favorite 7-Eleven memories, experiences and a month-long party."

A birthday encore from last year's celebration is a special birthday gift of providing 1 million meals* from 7-Eleven to Feeding America, the largest domestic hunger-relief organization in the country, building on 7-Eleven's 21-year history of support. Even as life begins to get back to a pre-COVID normal, many families are still feeling its effects with lost jobs and incomes contributing to the current hunger crisis in America.

"While we're celebrating our birthday month, we are also mindful that the COVID-19 pandemic has had a lasting impact on many families," said Jarratt. "We know how important it is to come together and help the communities we serve in times of trouble. Our commitment to provide one million meals this year and in 2020, along with our Round Up for Rewards program this winter, bookends an impactful year."

So, what kind of gifts can you expect from 7-Eleven during its birthday month? Well, there's the FREE Slurpee drinks!

A 7Rewards coupon for one FREE SMALL Slurpee drink will be loaded into the accounts of 7Rewards loyalty app members. It's always hard to pick one flavor, and this summer is no different. Choose from vitaminwater® Zero Sugar Gutsy, Pineapple Whip, Blueberry Lemonade Bliss, Peach Perfect made with real juice, and other options varying by region.

Slurpee drink-lovers will have 30 more days in July to visit their favorite 7-Eleven® store to use their coupon and enjoy their free drink. Even after the free Slurpee drink coupon is redeemed, 7-Eleven has no intention of bringing the party to an end – customers can snag their favorite small Slurpee drink for just $1 in the new Slurpee stay cold cup at participating 7-Eleven stores.

But there's more to unwrap!

Any 7-Eleven birthday is a Big Bite®-with-a-small-price kind of birthday. All roller grill items, including Big Bite hot dogs, tasty taquitos, Cheeseburger Bite® rollers, Buffalo chicken rollers and eggrolls, are just $1 each during 7-Eleven's birthday month (reminder: July. The WHOLE month. Party food for party time.). All the condiments to dress the dogs are included in the dollar price, so Big Bite hot dog fans can customize away. Or they can spice up breakfast with a breakfast taquito -- a crispy flour tortilla filled with fluffy scrambled eggs, smoky bacon, diced potatoes, and a blend of cheddar, pepper jack and Monterrey jack cheeses. Totally a birthday thing. All 94-year-olds know about that.

Or House Party with 7-Eleven Delivery

… Or street party, beach party, tailgating party? If heading into the store isn't a convenient option, delivery through the 7-Eleven app can bring the party home or to almost any location. Plus, customers can have a free Small Slurpee drink delivered on July 11, and delivery is free on any order (Slurpee or no Slurpee) during the 7-Eleven Day birthday weekend (July 10-11). Other celebration-worthy delivery deals during the month of July include whole pizzas for only $5 and a $10 pizza and 16 boneless wings combo, plus dollar deals on grill items, Free Triton® and Quake® energy drinks and more. So, you don't even need to be AT 7-Eleven to party WITH 7-Eleven (7-Eleven is open 24-7, because this 94-year-old doesn't need sleep).

Donut Miss the Fun … or the 50-cent Birthday Donut Offer!

Did someone say birthday donuts?!? Sweet! Nothing says celebration in the morning like a colorful birthday cake donut – just 50 cents each at participating stores on July 11 for 7Rewards loyalty app members**. Just stick a candle in it, sing 'Happy Birthday to 7-Eleven!' and BOOM! Birthday party at 7-Eleven!

94 years of doing it different … (a very brief 7-Eleven history lesson)

7-Eleven, the first ever convenience store, began its run in 1927 when a Southland Ice Company employee began selling bread, milk and eggs on an ice dock in a Dallas suburb instead of just selling… well, ice. Since that first innovation, "convenience" has become a big business. The small ice company has grown into a major international retailing chain with almost 16,000 7-Eleven stores in North America and close to 77,000 stores worldwide. Every year, July 11 marks the day that the world's No. 1 convenience retailer observes its birthday and other company innovations — like the birthday of the Slurpee drink — which turns 55 this year. Whippersnapper. And the birthday of the Slurpee drink's beverage brother – the Big Gulp® fountain drink – which has been quenching thirsts for 45 years and is still just a baby, really. 7-Eleven is celebrating 94 with a big bang this year, so stay tuned for an out-of-this world birthday celebration in the coming weeks!

The 7-Eleven app can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play, or by visiting 7Rewards.com. The 7NOW® delivery app can be downloaded from Google Play, the App Store or by visiting 7NOW.com.

* Offer valid 7/1/21 - 7/31/21. Must be a new or existing registered 7Rewards member. One free small Slurpee per member. Available while supplies last. Participating US 7-Eleven stores only, excludes Hawaii.

** Must be a new or existing registered 7Rewards member. Limit one per person.

**$1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America® on behalf of member food banks. 7–Eleven commits to a donation of 1 million meals ($100,000) in conjunction with 7–Eleven Birthday month, July 2021.

About 7-Eleven, Inc .

Are you still reading this? Awesome. Most people stop when they get to the small print. But not you! You get to read the cool stuff. 7–Eleven, Inc. is the premier name and largest chain in the convenience-retailing industry. They don't like to brag, but they invented convenience stores. For real. Google it. Based in Irving, Texas, 7–Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 77,000 stores in 16 countries and regions, including nearly 16,000 in North America. , 7-Eleven, Inc. operates Speedway®, Stripes®, Laredo Taco Company® and Raise the Roost® Chicken and Biscuits locations. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7–Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. Mmmmm, tacos. 7–Eleven offers customers industry-leading private brand products under the 7-Select™ brand including healthy options, decadent treats and everyday favorites at an outstanding value. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards® loyalty program with more than 40 million members, place an order in the 7NOW® delivery app in over 1,300 cities, or rely on 7–Eleven for bill payment service, self-service lockers and other convenient services. Find out more online at www.7–Eleven.com, via the 7Rewards customer loyalty platform on the 7–Eleven mobile app, or on social media at Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Also, they trademarked the word "Brainfreeze." No lie. Thanks for sticking with this. You're unstoppable.

