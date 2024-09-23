7-Eleven Drops Second Always Open x Ja'Marr Chase Merch Collection

The exclusive 7Collection™ gear is available now while supplies last

IRVING, Texas, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 7-Eleven, Inc. and pro wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase are teaming up once again to drop a new line of Always Open x Ja'Marr Chase merch, available now exclusively on 7Collection.com for a limited time. Fans can shop the latest collection and rep the "Always Open" mindset shared by the world's largest convenience retailer and the football superstar.

Today, Chase is giving fans the first look at the new collection with his one-of-a-kind pre-game outfit, created by Dallas-based designer, Hance Taplin. The custom pieces feature details that tell a personal story, like a unique neon-inspired reflective jacket featuring a 7-Eleven receipt neck label with his career statistics and pockets with coordinates representing the 50-yard line of his high school's football field. He is also sporting bespoke gloves adorned with 2,860 hand-placed Swarovski® crystals in 7-Eleven's signature colors. While the jacket and gloves were designed exclusively for Chase, fans can get their hands on the rest of the items he is wearing – and more – on 7Collection.com.

Fans can expect to look and feel like a champ in the latest Always Open collection, featuring streetwear-inspired tees, crewnecks, snapbacks, and fitted caps. Plus, the collection features gameday accessories like koozies, stickers, and pins. "Creating this collection with 7-Eleven has been really special because it brings together my passion for both football and fashion. It was awesome to see how quickly the line came together last year, and this year we're making it even bigger and better," said Ja'Marr Chase. "The collaboration is a natural fit because 7-Eleven promises the same commitment to their customers that I promise my teammates and fans: we're both always open."

To give fans a taste of what it means to be Always Open, 7-Eleven has released a special edition 7-Select™ Replenish Orange Mango flavor of the private label sports drink, featuring Chase on the label. The limited-edition drink is now available at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway® and Stripes® stores nationwide.

"Ja'Marr Chase's work ethic and commitment to staying Always Open perfectly aligns with 7-Eleven's mission to provide the ultimate convenience for our customers," said Marissa Jarratt, Executive Vice President, Chief Marketing and Sustainability Officer at 7-Eleven. "Together, we've created something truly authentic that resonates with both our customers and his fans, and we can't wait to see all the Always Open merch in the stands this football season."

About 7-Eleven, Inc.

7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name in the U.S. convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven® stores, 7-Eleven, Inc. operates and franchises Speedway®, Stripes®, Laredo Taco Company® and Raise the Roost® Chicken and Biscuits locations. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7-Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. 7-Eleven offers customers industry-leading private brand products at outstanding value. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards® and Speedy Rewards® loyalty programs with more than 80 million members, place an order in the 7NOW® delivery app in over 95% of the convenience retailer's footprint, or rely on 7-Eleven for other convenient services. Find out more online at www.7-eleven.com.

