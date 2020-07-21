7-Eleven Celebrates National Hot Dog Day on July 22nd with $1 Hot Dogs

"Since 1927, we've been committed to providing the essentials and convenience our customers need – while delighting them with special treats along the way," said Robin Murphy, 7-Eleven senior director of fresh food. "Each year we look for opportunities to give our loyal customers deals on their favorite snacks, drinks and food. That's how we noticed National Hot Dog Day. We know our customers love Big Bite hot dogs and a good deal, so it only makes sense that we would go big to celebrate this very real holiday with our customers."

The $1 Quarter-Pound Big Bite® hot dog will be available all day at participating stores nationwide while supplies last. And, of course, a celebration of hot dogs would not be complete without 7-Eleven's extensive array of free condiments. Customers can create the dog of their dreams with hot chili, melted cheese, onions, sweet relish, diced tomatoes, pickles, mayonnaise, sauerkraut, jalapeños, salsa, pico de gallo, ketchup, and of course, mustard – now that's freedom of expression. Condiments vary by store.

To prove National Hot Dog Day is indeed very real, here are some facts. The holiday dates back to 1991 when the National Hot Dog Day and Sausage Council, which is also a very real organization, established the event to coincide with a hot dog lunch on Capitol Hill that occurs every year on a Wednesday in July. Though 7-Eleven has been serving on-the-go hot dogs since the early 1970s, the Quarter-Pound Big Bite hot dog, with its exclusive-to-7-Eleven all-beef recipe, joined the pack in 1988.

More than 35 million 7Rewards members have access to the best deals, the power to earn and redeem points on purchases, and the ability to take advantage of personalized discounts and interactive features. The 7-Eleven app is available for download on smartphones via the Apple App Store or via Google Play.

As we continue to respond to the shifting pandemic, 7-Eleven is enhancing its standards and procedures for hygiene, handwashing, sanitation, food handling and preparation in stores, including increased frequency of cleaning high-touch surfaces. All store associates are encouraged to wear masks and gloves when serving customers. Customers are asked to practice physical distancing in stores by standing six feet away from each other in line. They also have access to disposable gloves, tissues and sanitizer stations while shopping in stores.

As an extra precaution to help reinforce physical distancing and safer transactions, 7-Eleven has installed sneeze guards and visual floor markers at the front sales counter. In addition, 7-Eleven continues to offer contactless payment at participating stores at the register with Apple Pay and Google Pay.

