7-Eleven Colors Outside the Lines Offering Free Slurpee Coupons to Elementary Schools Nationwide

Approximately 1,700 representatives from 7-Eleven will personally deliver 170,000 coloring sheets to kindergarten through second graders, as well as 42,500 adult coloring pages with a coffee coupon for school officials, in 88 participating markets. Students are invited to share their masterpieces with 7-Eleven store associates for public display and enjoyment.

"Education is a powerful tool that can change our communities and the world," said Chris Tanco, 7-Eleven Chief Operating Officer. "We hope this token of encouragement inspires students to color a life for themselves that is both rich and vibrant. We can't wait to see them leave their mark in their neighborhoods and schools!"

7-Eleven stores play a vital role in healthy, growing communities. The convenience franchise is committed to giving back through programs that directly benefit youth, military and community safety, including Project A-Game®, Operation Chill® and the company's recent initiative honoring public servants.

To learn more about how 7-Eleven is impacting communities, visit the corporate website here.

About 7-Eleven, Inc.

7‑Eleven, Inc. is the premier name and largest chain in the convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7‑Eleven® operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 66,000 stores in 17 countries, including 11,600 in North America. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7-Eleven has expanded into high-quality salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings, cheeseburgers and hot chicken sandwiches. 7-Eleven offers customers industry-leading private brand products under the 7-Select® brand including healthy options, decadent treats and everyday favorites, at an outstanding value. Customers also count on 7-Eleven for bill payments, self-service lockers and other convenient services. Find out more online at www.7-Eleven.com, via the 7Rewards® customer loyalty platform on the 7-Eleven mobile app, or on social media at Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

