7-Eleven Debuts New Valentine's Day Sweets & Treats for a Sugar-Coated Celebration

News provided by

7-Eleven, Inc.

08 Feb, 2024, 07:11 ET

Indulge in new, crave-worthy Seven Select® goodies and $1 candy deals at 7-Eleven®, Speedway® & Stripes® stores

IRVING, Texas, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Satisfy your sweet tooth with 7-Eleven, Inc. this Valentine's Day and, for a limited time, enjoy new irresistible treats including:

Continue Reading
Indulge in new, crave-worthy Seven Select® goodies and $1 candy deals at 7-Eleven®, Speedway® & Stripes® stores
Indulge in new, crave-worthy Seven Select® goodies and $1 candy deals at 7-Eleven®, Speedway® & Stripes® stores
Indulge in new, crave-worthy Seven Select® goodies and $1 candy deals at 7-Eleven®, Speedway® & Stripes® stores
Indulge in new, crave-worthy Seven Select® goodies and $1 candy deals at 7-Eleven®, Speedway® & Stripes® stores

  • Seven Select Peach Heart Gummis™: Show your love with the delightfully tangy Peach Heart Gummis for $2.99.
  • Seven Select Chocolate Flavored Heart Pretzels™: A perfect combo of sweet and savory, try the 7-Select Chocolate Flavored Heart Pretzels for $2.99.
  • Seven Select Dessert Sliced Cakes™: 7-Eleven's new private label cake slices are now available in two delicious flavors: Rainbow and Marshmallow Cookie Dough.
  • Oatmeal Chocolate Chunk BIG Cookie: Indulge in the new, bake-in-store Oatmeal Chocolate Chunk BIG Cookie made with Hershey's Milk Chocolate mini Kisses, available for two for $3.
  • BOGO Candy for $1: Buy one king-size or share size candy and get one for $1 with fan favorite brands like Reese's, Kit Kat, M&Ms, Snickers and more.

"At 7-Eleven, we want to make each day a little bit sweeter for our customers," said Nikki Boyers, Vice President of Private Brands at 7-Eleven, Inc. "Whether you prefer sweet, salty or sour – our stores have something for every love language this Valentine's Day."

Customers can have their sweet treats delivered directly to their door via the 7NOW® Delivery app. The service is accessible throughout the U.S. with the provision of real time tracking to let customers know their order status. The 7NOW Delivery app can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play, or by visiting 7Rewards.com

About 7-Eleven, Inc. 

7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name in the U.S. convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven® stores, 7-Eleven, Inc. operates and franchises Speedway®Stripes®Laredo Taco Company® and Raise the Roost® Chicken and Biscuits locations. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7-Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. 7-Eleven offers customers industry-leading private brand products at an outstanding value. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards® and Speedy Rewards® loyalty programs with more than 80 million members, place an order in the 7NOW® delivery app in over 95% of the convenience retailer's footprint, or rely on 7-Eleven for other convenient services. Find out more online at www.7-Eleven.com

SOURCE 7-Eleven, Inc.

Also from this source

Gear Up for The Big Game and Score Discounts on 7-Eleven Pizza and Wings

Gear Up for The Big Game and Score Discounts on 7-Eleven Pizza and Wings

Football season's grand finale is swiftly approaching, and 7-Eleven, Inc. is here to provide the game day grub. From February 9 to February 11,...
7-Eleven, Inc. Announces Acquisition of 204 Stripes Stores

7-Eleven, Inc. Announces Acquisition of 204 Stripes Stores

7-Eleven, Inc. announced today that it has entered into an agreement to acquire 204 stores from Sunoco LP, which includes Stripes® convenience stores ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Retail

Image1

Food & Beverages

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.