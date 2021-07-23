7-Eleven Delivers Buy One, Get One Free Wing Deals on National Chicken Wing Day

Participating 7-Eleven® stores are also offering a buy one, get one free offer on boneless chicken wing skewers to 7Rewards® loyalty members.** Available in hot honey, sweet sriracha and classic breaded flavors, an order of eight wings usually costs $3. On National Chicken Wing Day, customers get double that—two skewers or 16 boneless wings—for $3. Yep, just $3.

"Wings and delivery go hand-in-hand, and what better way to celebrate National Chicken Wing Day than with free wings delivered straight to your door" says Robin Murphy, 7-Eleven Product Director of Fresh Food. "There's no need to tear yourself away from your couch, job or party to pick up or whip up a batch of wings. 7-Eleven will bring the flavor to you when, where and how you want it."

7-Eleven's chicken wings come in a wide variety of flavors and all come hot and ready to eat. New to the boneless lineup are the hot honey wings, which are basted with a honey chili glaze made of real honey, roasted garlic, and chili pepper for a sweet and spicy finish.



Other great summer freebies and dollar deals from 7-Eleven include small $1 Slurpee® drinks and $1 Big Bite® hot dogs, taquitos and eggrolls. As the end of July nears, there are just a few days left to redeem the FREE small Slurpee drink coupon through the 7Rewards loyalty program, which expires on July 31.***

With 50 million members and counting, 7Rewards is the popular proprietary loyalty program found in the 7–Eleven app, where customers can earn and redeem points on most purchases (translation: buy stuff, get free stuff). Customers can also take advantage of offers, exclusive discounts, and interactive features.

7–Eleven Delivery found on the 7NOW® delivery app and the 7–Eleven app is offered in over 1,300 U.S. cities. 7–Eleven Delivery offers real-time tracking that lets customers know when to expect their orders, typically in 30 minutes or less.

The 7-Eleven app can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play, or by visiting 7Rewards.com.

*Bone-In Wings Delivery Offer: Valid 7/29/21 only on any 5-ct order of bone-in wings.

**Boneless Wings Offer available to 7Rewards members only: Valid 7/29/21 only on any boneless wings. Limit one per customer.

*** Offer valid 7/1/21 - 7/31/21. Must be a new or existing registered 7Rewards member. One free small Slurpee per member. Available while supplies last. Participating US 7–Eleven stores only, excludes Hawaii.

About 7–Eleven, Inc.

Are you still reading this? Awesome. Most people stop when they get to the small print. But not you! You get to read the cool stuff. 7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name and largest chain in the convenience-retailing industry. They don't like to brag, but they invented convenience stores. For real. Google it. Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 77,000 stores in 16 countries and regions, including nearly 16,000 in North America. 7–Eleven, Inc. operates Speedway®, Stripes®, Laredo Taco Company® and Raise the Roost® Chicken and Biscuits locations. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7-Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. Mmmmm, tacos. 7-Eleven offers customers industry-leading private brand products under the 7-Select™ brand including healthy options, decadent treats and everyday favorites at an outstanding value. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards® loyalty program with more than 50 million members, place an order in the 7NOW® delivery app in over 1,300 cities, or rely on 7-Eleven for bill payment service, self-service lockers and other convenient services. Find out more online at www.7–Eleven.com, via the 7Rewards customer loyalty platform on the 7-Eleven mobile app, or on social media at Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Also, they trademarked the word "Brainfreeze." No lie. Thanks for sticking with this. You're unstoppable.

SOURCE 7-Eleven, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.7-eleven.com

