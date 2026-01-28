7-Eleven, Inc. Raises More Than $14 Million for Children's Miracle Network in 2025

In-store donations across 7-Eleven®, Speedway® and Stripes® stores help fund care for kids nationwide

IRVING, Texas, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 7-Eleven, Inc., in support of Children's Miracle Network®, today announced that more than $14 million was raised in 2025 to support 113 local children's hospitals across the country. The fundraising was made possible by the generosity of 7- Eleven® , Speedway® and Stripes® customers, Franchise Owners, vendors, suppliers and employees. Donations will help advance pediatric healthcare in local communities and ensure each child in need has the opportunity to reach their full potential.

In-store donations across 7-Eleven®, Speedway® and Stripes® stores help fund care for kids nationwide

Funds were raised through year-round in-store campaigns at Speedway locations, as well as seasonal fundraising at select 7-Eleven and Stripes stores during the summer and holiday periods. The 34th Miracle Tournament and Celebration Dinner held in Enon, Ohio contributed more than $3 million in June 2025.

"At 7-Eleven, Inc., we believe every child deserves a brighter, healthier future," said Treasa Bowers, Executive Vice President and Chief People & Sustainability Officer at 7-Eleven, Inc. "We are profoundly grateful for the generosity of our customers and the dedication of our store teams, who helped raise more than $14 million for Children's Miracle Network in 2025. In 2026, we're expanding that commitment by offering in-store fundraising year-round across all 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes store locations. By investing in children's health today, we are helping communities thrive for generations to come. Together, we can make big change for all kids."

Donations make a direct impact at the local level, supporting lifesaving care, groundbreaking research and financial support for children and families – including kids like Coale. Born with twelve broken bones, Coale was diagnosed with Osteogenesis Imperfecta Type III, a rare condition that affects collagen and bone strength. With the help of donations, Children's Hospital of Georgia provided specialized care that helped him grow stronger. Today, Coale practices modified jiu-jitsu, dreams of space adventures and thrives on the playground – one of the millions of kids who benefit from fundraising partners like 7-Eleven, Inc.

"At Children's Miracle Network, we are grateful for more than three decades of extraordinary support from 7-Eleven, Inc. from customers and Franchise Owners to employees nationwide, your generosity continues to shine, ensuring kids receiving care in every community receive the support they need from their local children's hospital," said Aimee J. Daily, Ph.D., President & CEO of Children's Miracle Network. "This sustained relationship demonstrates a deep commitment to children's health, inspiring hope and strengthening our shared mission throughout the year. Our goal is possible when we unite to make big change for all kids."

Since 1991, 7-Eleven, Inc. has raised more than $200 million for Children's Miracle Network. That commitment continues in 2026 with year-round in-store fundraising at all 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores. Every dollar raised stays in the community, directly benefiting the store's local hospital.

About 7-Eleven, Inc.

7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name in the U.S. convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven® stores, 7-Eleven, Inc. operates and franchises Speedway®, Stripes®, Laredo Taco Company® and Raise the Roost® Chicken and Biscuits locations. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7-Eleven offers customers fresh, high-quality and convenient food options like sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. 7-Eleven also offers customers industry-leading packaged products at an outstanding value with its 7-Select™ private brand. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards® and Speedy Rewards® loyalty programs, which have more than 100 million members. Customers can also place an order in the 7NOW® delivery app with real-time tracking and delivery typically in about 30 minutes, subject to driver availability, weather and traffic conditions. Find out more online at www.7-eleven.com.

About Children's Miracle Network

For more than 40 years, Children's Miracle Network® has been a symbol of hope, elevating possibilities for every child in need of care. As the leading charity impacting children's healthcare, we unite people, partners and programs to raise urgently needed funds for children's hospitals across the U.S. and Canada. Wherever you see our iconic balloon, you'll find donors, corporate partners and fundraising programs joining forces to help hospitals meet their most critical needs-from life-changing care and advanced equipment to innovative research and family support. Every dollar raised benefits the local children's hospital, bringing brighter futures within reach for all kids. Learn more at cmn.org.

CONTACT: 7-Eleven, Inc.

Corporate Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE 7-Eleven, Inc.