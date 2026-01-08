7-Eleven, Inc. Makes Mornings Flavorful with New Breakfast Favorites and Limited-Time Deals

Morning routines just got more delicious with new breakfast offerings

IRVING, Texas, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New year, new mornings and even more reasons to love breakfast! Participating 7-Eleven®, Speedway® and Stripes® stores are launching new breakfast favorites and deals, including breakfast sandwiches for just $3*. From comforting bites to savory breakfast tacos, customers can count on big flavors to kick-start their routines in the new year.

Morning routines just got more delicious with new breakfast offerings

Sausage, Egg and Cheese Waffle Breakfast Sandwich: Featuring Belgian waffles with pearl sugar and stuffed with fluffy eggs, seasoned sausage and melty cheese, this new craveable sandwich delivers a warm, filling start to busy mornings.

Featuring Belgian waffles with pearl sugar and stuffed with fluffy eggs, seasoned sausage and melty cheese, this new craveable sandwich delivers a warm, filling start to busy mornings. Crispy Waffle Tots: A classic breakfast favorite with a little twist! Waffle Tots join the breakfast lineup with a crispy exterior and fluffy center, making it the perfect addition to morning meals. Customers can enjoy Waffle Tots for just $1.

A classic breakfast favorite with a little twist! Waffle Tots join the breakfast lineup with a crispy exterior and fluffy center, making it the perfect addition to morning meals. Customers can enjoy Waffle Tots for just $1. El Gran Tocino Breakfast Tacos: Laredo Taco Company® restaurants are bringing bold Tex-Mex flavor to mornings with a fan-favorite offer – two El Gran Tocino Breakfast Tacos for $5. Wrapped in handmade tortillas and filled with crispy bacon and melty cheese, this deal offers rich taste without breaking the bank.**

"The new year is all about starting fresh, and for many people, breakfast is the first choice they make each morning," said Brandon Brown, Senior Vice President of Fresh Foods at 7-Eleven, Inc. "With the launch of our new Sausage, Egg and Cheese Waffle Breakfast Sandwich and other unbeatable breakfast deals, we're making it easier to start the day with something convenient and delicious to help customers settle into new routines."

With new menu items, mouthwatering flavors and limited-time deals, 7-Eleven and Laredo Taco Company restaurants are serving up everything customers need to start the year on a tasty note.

* Valid from 1/7/26 through 3/3/26. ©2026 7-Eleven, Inc. All rights reserved.

** Valid from 1/7/26 through 3/3/26. ©2026 7-Eleven, Inc. All rights reserved.

About 7-Eleven, Inc.

7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name in the U.S. convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven® stores, 7-Eleven, Inc. operates and franchises Speedway®, Stripes®, Laredo Taco Company® and Raise the Roost® Chicken and Biscuits locations. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7-Eleven offers customers fresh, high-quality and convenient food options like sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. 7-Eleven also offers customers industry-leading packaged products at an outstanding value with its 7-Select™ private brand. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards® and Speedy Rewards® loyalty programs, which have more than 100 million members. Customers can also place an order in the 7NOW® delivery app with real-time tracking and delivery typically in about 30 minutes, subject to driver availability, weather and traffic conditions. Find out more online at www.7-eleven.com.

About Laredo Taco Company®

At 7-Eleven, Inc., Laredo Taco Company® restaurants celebrate the authentic flavors of Tex-Mex with fresh, made-from-scratch tacos and burritos served for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Located in select 7-Eleven®, Speedway® and Stripes® stores across the U.S., Laredo Taco Company is known for its handmade flour tortillas, signature salsa bar, marinated meats and hand-cracked eggs – all cooked daily in on-site kitchens. With over 650 locations, Laredo Taco Company offers guests fresh, flavorful and affordable meals. Customers can also enjoy their Laredo Taco Company favorites through catering options and delivery via the 7NOW® delivery app. Find out more online at www.laredotacocompany.com.

SOURCE 7-Eleven, Inc.