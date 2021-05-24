7-Eleven, Inc. and Its Independent Franchisees Planning to Add 40,000 Jobs for Summer Peak Season

IRVING, Texas, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As it heads into Slurpee® drink season and its busiest time of year, 7-Eleven, Inc., and participating independent franchise owners are collectively recruiting as many as 40,000 new employees to fill positions at their more than 13,000 U.S. stores. This includes approximately 3,800 Speedway® stores recently acquired from Marathon Petroleum Corporation.

A National Hiring Day event will be held at participating local stores June 3 from 10:00am to 4:00pm local time. However, positions are available at corporate 7-Eleven and Speedway stores as well as those run by participating independent 7-Eleven franchise owners now, and jobseekers need not wait till June to apply. National Hiring Day information and applications are available at 7-eleven.com/careers and Speedway.com/careers. Positions are available at participating stores across the country.

"Now that a growing number have received vaccines and the economy is opening back up, people are more than ready to get back to normal," said Chris Tanco, 7-Eleven Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. "That includes finding steady jobs with future opportunities, and 7-Eleven, Speedway and 7-Eleven independent franchise owners offer just that. The iconic 7-Eleven brand is a great place to learn and grow ... and might just be a match made in (Oh Thank) Heaven."

A year ago, when COVID-19 struck, the convenience retailer and its participating franchisees put out two hiring calls for 40,000 new employees to keep local corporate or franchisee-owned stores, classified as "essential retailers," open and responsive to customers' needs. The company estimates between the organization and independent 7-Eleven franchise owners, more than 50,000 employees were hired during a time when many businesses were forced to shut down and unemployment escalated to record highs.

The store employee position (at 7-Eleven store locations) also will typically help continue to meet the surge in mobile orders made through the 7NOW® delivery app, which offers favorite 7–Eleven beverages, snacks, and more to be ordered online and delivered directly to customers – at home or even at a local meet-up, park or beach via 7NOW Pins® locations. Alcohol delivery, including beer, wine and liquor, is available in select markets to customers age 21 and older. Available in over 1,300 U.S. cities, the 7NOW app provides real-time tracking that lets customers know when to expect their orders, typically in 30 minutes or less. The 7NOW delivery app can be downloaded from Google Play, the App Store or by visiting 7NOW.com.

Store level employees, both entry and management positions, are available. In addition, 7-Eleven and Speedway are looking to fill a number of non-store positions including maintenance technicians, transport drivers, and other support roles.

7–Eleven and Speedway stores have kept their doors open through all phases of the pandemic, adding enhanced cleaning procedures and extra safety protocols such as acrylic shields at checkout, floor distance markers, hand sanitizing stations, and offering employees masks and gloves. 7-Eleven, its independent franchisees, and Speedway stores remain committed to the health and safety of all associates and customers.

