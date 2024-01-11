7-Eleven, Inc. Announces Acquisition of 204 Stripes Stores

Jan. 11, 2024

IRVING, Texas, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 7-Eleven, Inc. announced today that it has entered into an agreement to acquire 204 stores from Sunoco LP, which includes Stripes® convenience stores and Laredo Taco Company® restaurants.

Located across West Texas, New Mexico and Oklahoma, these stores will join the over 13,000 7-Eleven®, Speedway® and Stripes locations that 7-Eleven, Inc. operates, franchises and/or licenses across the U.S. and Canada.

The transaction will close promptly after satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including necessary regulatory clearance. With the addition of these stores, 7-Eleven, Inc. will own and operate all Stripes and Laredo Taco Company locations across the U.S.

"Stripes and Laredo Taco Company have been a great addition to our family of brands since they initially joined us back in 2018," said Joe DePinto, CEO of 7-Eleven, Inc. "We're excited to welcome the remaining Stripes stores and Laredo Taco Company Restaurants to the family, and we look forward to serving even more customers across West Texas, New Mexico and Oklahoma."

About 7-Eleven, Inc.
7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name in the U.S. convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven® stores, 7-Eleven, Inc. operates and franchises Speedway®, Stripes®, Laredo Taco Company® and Raise the Roost® Chicken and Biscuits locations. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7-Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. 7-Eleven offers customers industry-leading private brand products at outstanding value. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards® and Speedy Rewards® loyalty programs with more than 80 million members, place an order in the 7NOW® delivery app in over 95% of the convenience retailer's footprint, or rely on 7-Eleven for other convenient services. Find out more online at www.7-eleven.com

