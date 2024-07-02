The convenience retailer is rolling out a new fuel discount program for customers with ID.me through the 7Rewards app

IRVING, Texas, July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 7-Eleven, Inc., the world's largest convenience retailer, is introducing a range of new hot menu items and beverages ideal for any summer adventure. Available at 7-Eleven®, Speedway® and Stripes®, these offerings include delicious breakfast options, new flavor varieties of fan-favorite bites and new refreshing beverages.

The new menu additions include:

7-Eleven, Inc. Ignites Flavor Fireworks with New Menu Items and Deals for the Fourth of July

Chicken Nuggets: For the first time ever, 7-Eleven is serving crispy, golden Chicken Nuggets, perfect for dipping into our zesty ranch, spicy buffalo, or tangy BBQ sauces.

Breakfast Skillet Taquito: Wake up your taste buds with the Breakfast Skillet Taquito, packed with scrambled eggs, savory pork sausage, bell peppers, onions and melty cheddar cheese.

Philly Cheesesteak Taquito: Introducing the limited-edition Philly Cheesesteak Taquito, bursting with juicy steak strips, beef crumbles, caramelized onions, roasted peppers, and gooey cheddar cheese. Satisfy your hunger by grabbing 2 taquitos for $3*

Personal Breakfast Pizza: Shake up your morning with a 5-inch personal breakfast pizza. Featuring a flaky biscuit crust topped with savory gravy, sausage, bacon, ham, scrambled eggs and a blend of mozzarella and cheddar cheese, this is the first-ever personal pizza available for delivery via 7NOW® Delivery.

7-Select™ Zero Sugar Juice and Tea: Stay refreshed with the new 7-Select Zero Sugar beverages, including Zero Sugar Sweet Tea, Zero Sugar Kiwi Strawberry and Zero Sugar Fruit Punch. Enjoy any 2 of these 23.9-ounce thirst-quenchers for just $2.50!

This month, 7-Eleven, Inc. and ID.me, an identity network company that allows people to provide proof of their legal identity, and community affiliation(s), online, are rolling out a new loyalty rewards fuel program for veterans, active-duty military, first responders, nurses, teachers and students. All customers who qualify using ID.me can receive a 5-cent per gallon discount on fuel, and all students can receive a 3-cent fuel discount. New and existing 7Rewards® members can stack the everyday discount with additional deals in the 7Rewards app for even more savings.

Customers can also get their Fourth of July outdoor essentials like firewood, ice and propane delivered directly to their door via 7NOW Delivery. 7NOW Delivery allows for real-time tracking that lets customers know when to expect their orders, typically in about 30 minutes. The 7NOW Delivery app can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play, or by visiting 7now.com.

*Valid thru 8/27/24. Plus Tax. Applicable on additional select roller grill items. Participating U.S. Stores. Visit store for full terms. ©2024 7-Eleven, Inc. All rights reserved.

