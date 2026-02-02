7-Eleven, Inc. is Spreading the Love with Valentine's Day Deals That Will Make Hearts and Taste Buds Soar

Roses are red, violets are blue; 7-Eleven has meals and deals perfect for two

IRVING, Texas, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This Valentine's Day, 7-Eleven, Inc. is proving that love doesn't have to be complicated – or costly. Customers can celebrate the season of love with easy meals and tasty treats from participating 7-Eleven®, Speedway® and Stripes® stores.

Whether planning a night out or a cozy night in, 7-Eleven has offers fit for every celebration. On February 14 only, those heading out can take advantage of a deal made for two at Raise the Roost® restaurants. Lovebirds can buy one chicken sandwich and get another for just $1, with classic, signature, spicy, buffalo and BBQ flavors available.*

Those staying in can treat their valentine and score $14 off $30+ orders on the 7NOW® Delivery app with promo code LOVER on February 14. Couples and friends can have the ultimate night with comfort food, snacks and any 12-ounce Red Bull trio for $8.50, delivered straight to the front door with 7NOW Delivery.**

No Valentine's Day is complete without something sweet, and 7-Eleven has plenty of treats to satisfy every sweet tooth. From Heart-Shaped Donuts topped with red, white and pink sprinkles to two 7-Select™ King-Size Chocolate Bars for $4, these simple, shareable treats are perfect for the occasion.*** Additionally, 7Rewards® and Speedy Rewards® members can make the moment even sweeter by grabbing two for $1 cookies in Semi-Sweet Chocolate, White Chocolate Macadamia Nut and Salted Caramel.****

7Rewards and Speedy Rewards members will have another reason to stop by beyond the holiday. From February 11-20, members can enjoy savings with $2 deals on share-size candy favorites including Snickers, M&M's Peanut, Reese's, Kit Kat and Nerds Gummy Clusters.*****

This Valentine's Day, 7-Eleven is redefining romance with deals that are easy to love, made for sharing and always convenient.

*Valid 2/14 only. Discount applicable at Raise the Roost® locations only. Excludes Chicken Sandwich varieties with Bacon and Cheese. ©2026 7-Eleven, Inc. All rights reserved.

**Valid 2/14 only. 7NOW® Delivery orders only. Promo: LOVER ©2026 7-Eleven, Inc. All rights reserved.

***Valid from 1/7/26 – 3/6/26. Plus tax where applicable. ©2026 7-Eleven, Inc. All rights reserved.

****Valid from 1/7/26 – 3/6/26. 2-ounce cookies only. ©2026 7-Eleven, Inc. All rights reserved.

*****Valid from 2/11/26 - 2/20/26. Discount applicable at 7-Eleven®, Speedway® and Stripes®. Plus tax where applicable. ©2026 7-Eleven, Inc. All rights reserved.

