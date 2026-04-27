7-Eleven, Inc. Restaurants Introduce All-New Kids' Meals Delivering Big Wins for Little Ones

The new meals dish up kid-favorite bites, making the kids' table the best seat in the house

IRVING, Texas, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Family dinners, busy weeknights and backseat snack attacks just met their match. 7-Eleven, Inc. is dishing up all-new kids' meals at participating 7-Eleven®, Speedway® and Stripes® locations. Starting at $3.99, each meal combines family-friendly favorites with an exciting surprise inside.

The new meals dish up kid-favorite bites, making the kids’ table the best seat in the house

Now available at Laredo Taco Company®, Raise the Roost®, and Speedy Café® restaurants, the new offerings bring together flavor, fun, and value in one convenient meal, making everyday moments easier. Designed with growing appetites in mind, each meal includes an entrée, side and drink paired with a toy for a little extra excitement with every bite.

Parents can find family-friendly options across participating restaurants:

Laredo Taco Company: Kids can enjoy Tex-Mex flavors with a choice of a bean and cheese taco or cheese quesadilla, served with rice or beans and a bag of tortilla chips as a snackable sidekick. Plus, get a small Slurpee® drink or box of apple juice – all at a pint-sized price for families on the go.

Kids can enjoy Tex-Mex flavors with a choice of a bean and cheese taco or cheese quesadilla, served with rice or beans and a bag of tortilla chips as a snackable sidekick. Plus, get a small Slurpee® drink or box of apple juice – all at a pint-sized price for families on the go. Raise the Roost: The Lil' Tendie Meal serves up a meal made just for kids including one crispy, golden chicken tender, three crunchy potato wedges and a small Slurpee drink. Choose from classic or spicy double-bread tenders or add sauce for an extra flavor kick. Or, go all-in on cheesy comfort with the Lil' Mac Cheesy Meal, serving up a warm, creamy bowl of mac and cheese with a small Slurpee drink for the perfect sip.

The Lil' Tendie Meal serves up a meal made just for kids including one crispy, golden chicken tender, three crunchy potato wedges and a small Slurpee drink. Choose from classic or spicy double-bread tenders or add sauce for an extra flavor kick. Or, go all-in on cheesy comfort with the Lil' Mac Cheesy Meal, serving up a warm, creamy bowl of mac and cheese with a small Slurpee drink for the perfect sip. Speedy Café: Little ones can mix and match favorites with a choice of entrée, including a ham or turkey sandwich, dino nuggets, mac and cheese or two crispy tenders. Each meal is paired with Speedy Spuds and a small Slurpee drink. It's a crowd-pleasing combo that makes things easy for the whole family.

"Feeding the family doesn't have to be complicated or costly," said William Armstrong, Senior Vice President of Restaurant Operations at 7-Eleven, Inc. "We're bringing big-time value to the table with the new kids' meals that deliver kid-friendly flavors, surprises they can look forward to and a price families can feel good about."

Every kids' meal comes with a little something extra. All orders will feature a playful surprise inside, like a Hot Wheels Sticker Pack or Hot Wheels Monster Truck toy to shift playtime into high gear*.

*Limited time only, while supplies last. Available 3/4/26 through 6/23/2026. ©2026 7-Eleven, Inc. All rights reserved.

About 7-Eleven, Inc.

7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name in the U.S. convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven® stores, 7-Eleven, Inc. operates and franchises Speedway®, Stripes®, Laredo Taco Company® and Raise the Roost® Chicken and Biscuits locations. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7-Eleven offers customers fresh, high-quality and convenient food options like sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. 7-Eleven also offers customers industry-leading packaged products at an outstanding value with its 7-Select™ private brand. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards® and Speedy Rewards® loyalty programs, which have more than 100 million members. Customers can also place an order in the 7NOW® delivery app with real-time tracking and delivery typically in about 30 minutes, depending on the market, driver availability, weather, traffic conditions, and other factors. Find out more online at www.7-eleven.com.

About Laredo Taco Company®

At 7-Eleven, Inc., Laredo Taco Company® restaurants celebrate the authentic flavors of Tex-Mex with fresh, made-from-scratch tacos and burritos served for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Located in select 7-Eleven®, Speedway® and Stripes® stores across the U.S., Laredo Taco Company is known for its handmade flour tortillas, signature salsa bar, marinated meats and hand-cracked eggs – all cooked daily in on-site kitchens. With over 650 locations, Laredo Taco Company offers guests fresh, flavorful and affordable meals. Customers can also enjoy their Laredo Taco Company favorites through catering options and delivery via the 7NOW® delivery app. Find out more online at www.laredotacocompany.com.

CONTACT: 7-Eleven, Inc.

Corporate Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE 7-Eleven, Inc.