7-Eleven, Inc. Brings Back Operation Chill® for its 31st Year of Recognizing Good Deeds

Program rewards positive behavior with free Slurpee® drinks, fostering

stronger, safer communities and strengthening law enforcement-youth connections

IRVING, Texas, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 7-Eleven, Inc. is kicking off summer with the return of Operation Chill®, its signature community outreach program designed to help law enforcement build positive connections with young people. Now in its 31st year, Operation Chill provides participating law enforcement agencies with coupons officers can share with kids they see performing good deeds or demonstrating positive behavior. Each coupon is redeemable for a free small Slurpee® drink at participating 7-Eleven®, Speedway® and Stripes® store locations nationwide.

Program rewards positive behavior with free Slurpee® drinks, fostering stronger, safer communities and strengthening law enforcement-youth connections

Fostering stronger, safer neighborhoods is a core pillar of 7-Eleven's philanthropic mission to build thriving communities. By recognizing everyday acts of kindness, the Operation Chill program turns good deeds into moments of recognition and encouragement while creating opportunities for connection in local communities.

"Operation Chill represents more than a moment of recognition – it reflects our ongoing commitment to fostering trust, strengthening community relationships and encouraging positive engagement," said Treasa Bowers, Executive Vice President, Chief People and Sustainability Officer at 7-Eleven, Inc. "For over three decades, this program has demonstrated how meaningful interactions can help bridge gaps, reinforce positive behavior and support stronger, more connected communities."

Founded in 1995, the Operation Chill program has grown to include more than 1,300 law enforcement agencies across the U.S., with over 24 million coupons distributed to-date. This year, 7-Eleven, Inc. will issue nearly 740,000 coupons to participating law enforcement agencies for officers to reward children in their local communities. Whether a child is wearing a helmet while riding a bike, picking up litter or helping a neighbor, officers can recognize positive behavior with a free Slurpee drink coupon and encourage kids to continue making a meaningful impact in their communities.

"Positive engagement with youth is essential to fostering safe and connected communities," said Dallas Police Assistant Chief, Teena Schultz. "7-Eleven's Operation Chill program provides a unique opportunity to recognize good behavior while creating constructive, trust-building interactions between officers and the young people we serve."

Law enforcement agencies wishing to participate in the Operation Chill program can visit www.7-ElevenOperationChill.com to register, request Slurpee drink coupons, and access best practices, tools, and tips to help make Operation Chill a success in their local communities.

For a full list of law enforcement agencies participating in the Operation Chill outreach program, visit https://corp.7-eleven.com/corp/operation-chill. To learn more about 7-Eleven, Inc.'s philanthropic strategy, visit https://corp.7-eleven.com/corp/see-us-in-action.

About 7-Eleven, Inc.

7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name in the U.S. convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven® stores, 7-Eleven, Inc. operates and franchises Speedway®, Stripes®, Laredo Taco Company® and Raise the Roost® Chicken and Biscuits locations. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7-Eleven offers customers fresh, high-quality and convenient food options like sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. 7-Eleven also offers customers industry-leading packaged products at an outstanding value with its 7-Select™ private brand. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards® and Speedy Rewards® loyalty programs, which have more than 100 million members. Customers can also place an order in the 7NOW® delivery app with real-time tracking and delivery typically in about 30 minutes, depending on the market, driver availability, weather, traffic conditions, and other factors. Find out more online at www.7-eleven.com.

CONTACT: 7-Eleven, Inc.

Corporate Communications

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SOURCE 7-Eleven, Inc.