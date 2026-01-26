7-Eleven, Inc. Serves Up Winning Deals for the Big Game and National Pizza Day

Get big plays, bold bites and plenty of pizza for every celebration at 7-Eleven®, Speedway® and Stripes® stores

IRVING, Texas, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Whether fans are throwing the ultimate watch party for the Big Game or getting cheesy for National Pizza Day, 7-Eleven, Inc. is delivering winning bites with unbeatable value. From sizzling slices to craveable wings, customers can stock their snack table with bold flavors made to win over any crowd at participating 7-Eleven®, Speedway® and Stripes® stores.

Score big with these limited-time MVP deals:

Pizza Deals Made for the Moment: Perfect for football's biggest night on February 8 or National Pizza Day on February 9, 7Rewards ® and Speedy Rewards ® members can buy one whole pizza and get another for just $3 – a fan-favorite pick that keeps every guest satisfied.* For solo watch parties, customers can opt for the $5 Meal Deal, featuring two pizza slices and a 20-ounce Coke, Sprite, Pepsi or Mtn. Dew beverage.**





Perfect for football's biggest night on February 8 or National Pizza Day on February 9, 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards members can buy one whole pizza and get another for just $3 – a fan-favorite pick that keeps every guest satisfied.* For solo watch parties, customers can opt for the $5 Meal Deal, featuring two pizza slices and a 20-ounce Coke, Sprite, Pepsi or Mtn. Dew beverage.** The Big Game Means Even Bigger Chicken Savings : Ready for a feast fit for champions? Huddle up with the choice of either 20 chicken tenders or 20 wings, plus five delicious dipping sauces, for just $20 at participating Raise the Roost® locations.*** Customers can also stop by participating 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores to load up on 10 bone-in wings for just $8.****





: Ready for a feast fit for champions? Huddle up with the choice of either 20 chicken tenders or 20 wings, plus five delicious dipping sauces, for just $20 at participating Raise the Roost® locations.*** Customers can also stop by participating 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores to load up on 10 bone-in wings for just $8.**** 7NOW® Delivery Keeps the Good Times Going: No timeouts necessary. Fans can stay in the zone by using the 7NOW® Delivery app and entering code DELIVERY10 to get $10 off any first time orders of $20 or more – delivered straight to their door.***** For those stocking up for the next play, customers can enjoy $3 off large-pack beers in-store and through 7NOW Delivery, including go-to favorites like Corona, Bud Light, Coors Banquet and Miller Lite.******

"The Big Game and National Pizza Day are two moments where food takes center stage," said Brandon Brown, Senior Vice President of Fresh Foods at 7-Eleven, Inc. "These deals aren't just convenient – they're made to turn tables into MVP spreads that are full of flavor."

After the Big Game, the spotlight shifts to the world's biggest international soccer tournament this summer. Loyalty members who purchase a participating Coca-Cola® or POWERADE® beverage with 7Rewards® score an automatic entry to win a trip to one of soccer's most exciting matches in July.******* Customers will also unlock a chance to play the "Scan, Sip, Score" game in the 7-Eleven app for instant prizes like free Big Gulp® and Slurpee® drinks.********

* Valid from 2/8/26 through 2/9/26. ©2026 7-Eleven, Inc. All rights reserved.

** Valid from 1/7/26 through 3/3/26. ©2026 7-Eleven, Inc. All rights reserved.

*** Valid from 2/6/26 through 2/8/26. Raise the Roost® only. ©2026 7-Eleven, Inc. All rights reserved.

**** Valid from 1/7/26 through 3/3/26. ©2026 7-Eleven, Inc. All rights reserved.

***** Valid through 3/3/26. Applicable for new 7NOW® app users, on products from 7-Eleven only, with minimum $20 basket. 7-Eleven reserves the right to cancel or modify at any time. Limited Delivery Area. See 7NOW App for Full Terms. ©2026 7-Eleven, Inc. All rights reserved.

****** Valid from 1/7/26 through 3/3/26. ©2026 7-Eleven, Inc. All rights reserved. Valid only at participating stores. Void where prohibited. Must be 21 or over to buy alcohol. Photo ID req'd. Drink Responsibly.

******* Coca-Cola®, Coca-Cola® Zero Sugar, and Diet Coke® 20oz, POWERADE® 28oz, Coca-Cola® or POWERADE® SLURPEE® and Coca-Cola® or POWERADE® Big Gulp® any size

******** NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. & D.C., who are 16 years or older at the time of entry (minors must have parental consent to participate). Must be a 7REWARDS® member. Must have a web-enabled mobile device prior to the start date & the 7-Eleven® app to play the Instant Win Game. Ends at 11:59 pm ET on 3/3/26. For Official Rules and how to participate without making a purchase, visit rules.dja.com/ScanSipScore. Grand Prize match to take place 7/11/26 in Miami, FL. Sponsor: The Coca-Cola Company.

