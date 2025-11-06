7-Eleven, Inc.'s Laredo Taco Company® Brings the Heat with New Cheetos Flamin' Hot Menu Mashup

The restaurant's beloved burritos, tacos and nachos are getting a Flamin' Hot twist for the fieriest menu collab yet

IRVING, Texas, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Things are about to get seriously hot at 7-Eleven! Available for a limited time only, 7-Eleven, Inc.'s Laredo Taco Company® restaurant is teaming up with Cheetos Flamin' Hot, the iconic snack brand loved for its bold, cheesy spice, to launch a limited-edition menu featuring a Cheetos Flamin' Hot burrito, taco and nachos. Laredo Taco Company locations are turning up the flavor with this sizzling collaboration that takes their signature dishes to a whole new level.

Experience the interactive Multimedia News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/7-eleven/9304454-en-7-eleven-laredo-taco-company-limited-edition-cheetos-flamin-hot-menu

The Flamin' Hot lineup is available for a limited time at participating Laredo Taco Company locations and features*:

Cheetos Flamin' Hot Burrito: Packed with seasoned ground beef, creamy queso, a Monterey-Cheddar blend and Cheetos Flamin' Hot inside a freshly made tortilla, heat takes center stage in this burrito.

Cheetos Flamin' Hot Taco: This hot-off-the-grill tortilla is stuffed with seasoned ground beef, melty queso and Monterey-Cheddar cheese and topped with the kick of Flamin' Hot in every bite.

Cheetos Flamin' Hot Nachos: Featuring crispy tortilla chips layered with seasoned ground beef, drizzled queso and melted Monterey-Cheddar cheese, this sizzling menu item is topped with Cheetos Flamin' Hot for a shareable flavor explosion.

"Laredo Taco Company is built on quality ingredients and culinary innovation, always finding new ways to elevate our menu," said William Armstrong, Senior Vice President of Restaurant Operations at 7-Eleven, Inc. "Adding Cheetos Flamin' Hot to the mix takes our signature classics to the next level, delivering a fiery crunch that pairs perfectly with the fresh, craveable flavors our fans already know and love."

Known for fresh-made tortillas and its signature salsa bar, which features a wide selection of salsas and pico de gallo, Laredo Taco Company locations are pairing their salsas with the new Cheetos Flamin' Hot lineup to deliver even more flavor in every bite. Each bite layers fresh-off-the-grill goodness with that unmistakable Flamin' Hot crunch, creating a combo that's equal parts mouthwatering and satisfying.

For customers wanting the Flamin' Hot flavor delivered straight to them, they can order through the 7NOW® Delivery app and have these limited time eats delivered straight to the doorstep. Delivery is available throughout the U.S. and offers real-time tracking that lets customers know when to expect their orders, typically in about 30 minutes.** The 7NOW Delivery app can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play, or by visiting 7Rewards.com.

*Valid from 10/29/25 thru 1/06/26. ©2025 7-Eleven, Inc. All rights reserved.

**Delivery and small basket fees may apply. Convenience fees will apply. Limited delivery area. Available while supplies last. Delivery is available throughout the U.S. and offers real-time tracking that lets customers know when to expect their orders, typically in about 30 minutes.

About 7-Eleven, Inc.

7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name in the U.S. convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven® stores, 7-Eleven, Inc. operates and franchises Speedway®, Stripes®, Laredo Taco Company® and Raise the Roost® Chicken and Biscuits locations. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7-Eleven offers customers fresh, high-quality and convenient food options like wraps, sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. 7-Eleven also offers customers industry-leading packaged products at an outstanding value with its 7-Select™ private brand. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards® and Speedy Rewards® loyalty programs with more than 100 million members, place an order in the 7NOW® delivery app with real-time tracking and delivery typically in about 30 minutes, or rely on 7-Eleven for other convenient services. Find out more online at www.7-eleven.com.

About Frito-Lay North America

Frito-Lay North America is the $25 billion net sales convenient foods division of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP). For decades, Frito-Lay's portfolio of beloved products has brought smiles to millions of families across the world, including Fritos® corn chips, Lay's® and Ruffles® potato chips, Doritos® and Tostitos® tortilla chips and branded dips, Cheetos® snacks, Stacy's® pita chips, PopCorners® air popped snacks and SunChips® multigrain snacks. The company operates more than 40 manufacturing facilities across the U.S. and Canada, along with a vast distribution network that services over 315,000 retail customers weekly through its direct-store-delivery model. Through pep+ (PepsiCo Positive), Frito-Lay is committed to creating positive change for the planet and people. Learn more about Frito-Lay at FritoLay.com, on X (@FritoLay), on Instagram (@FritoLay) and on Facebook (FritoLay).

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $86 billion in net revenue in 2022, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's®, Doritos®, Cheetos®, Gatorade®, Pepsi-Cola®, Mountain Dew®, Quaker®, and SodaStream®. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with pep+ (PepsiCo Positive). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability and human capital at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com, and follow on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn @PepsiCo.

SOURCE 7-Eleven, Inc.